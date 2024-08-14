Piyush Goyal Announces Coastal Road Extension To Bhayandar
The BJP leader said he has already spoken to Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, concerning approvals for the project.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday that the Coastal Road, which is being constructed to reduce travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs, will be extended to Bhayandar in Thane district. This extension will cover the entire western sea-facing stretch of the city. Goyal discussed the extension and other potential traffic-relief measures with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
“The Coastal Road will now be extended till Bhayandar. There will be 4-5 packages to distribute the construction work. Once the entire stretch is operational, it will be a huge relief for Mumbaikars who commute daily by vehicle,” Goyal said.
“The environmental clearance report for the extended stretches of Coastal Road will come out by Aug. 23. I also held a meeting with Yadav to speed up the clearance of the Coastal Road-related proposals,” he said.
The Coastal Road, projected to cost around Rs 14,000 crore, will link directly with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This connection is expected to cut travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs and enhance the overall commuting experience.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced last month that the nearly 12-km-long Coastal Road is 91% complete. He has instructed the administration to accelerate the remaining work. Most of the stretch between Marine Drive and Worli is already being used by commuters.
About the traffic woes of people in Mumbai, which has expanded northward as its peninsular shape has limited its ability to grow horizontally, Goyal said he has requested the Tata Group to share their “operational and research report on the city’s traffic”.
“Such a report could play a crucial role in mitigating traffic congestion (in Mumbai),” said the minister, sharing that he plans to involve IIT Bombay as a consultant on Mumbai’s Road traffic issues.
“IIT B has successfully addressed issues with Mumbai’s local train services, demonstrating their expertise. I believe their knowledge can be valuable in this situation as well,” he said.
Goyal, representing the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, discussed collaborative plans between the Sports Authority of India and the Maharashtra government to develop a 37-acre plot in North Mumbai.
“A new sports complex equipped with modern facilities is being planned. It aims to serve the youth of Mumbai as well as talented individuals from the rural and tribal areas of Thane and Palghar districts. The funding for this project will be sourced from the existing budget, ensuring that the complex can become a reality without requiring additional financial resources,” he said.
Goyal recently had a discussion with Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, regarding the allocation of funds via SAI for the development of a complex in Kandivli, North Mumbai.
