Operation Sindoor Was India's Declaration Of Self-Reliance In Defence: DRDO Chief

India's military strike 'Operation Sindoor' was a declaration of its ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength, Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman Samir Kamat said on Saturday.

Addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology here, Kamat said the highly coordinated, multi-dimensional operation along the western borders highlighted not just the courage of soldiers but also the technological backbone that supported them.

"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength. It was a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology," he asserted.