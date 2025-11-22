Ola Employee Suicide Case Handed Over To Central Crime Branch

According to the police, Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, stated in a complaint that on Sept. 28, Aravind allegedly attempted suicide at his apartment in Chikkalasandra and was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he later succumbed despite medical efforts.

A 28-page handwritten note was recovered from Aravind’s room, in which he purportedly blamed his superiors for mental harassment and non-payment of salary and allowances, leading him to consume poison.

Citing the death note of Aravind, his brother complained that Subrat Kumar Das, Head of Homologation Engineering, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and other company officials had subjected Aravind to 'sustained workplace harassment and withheld his salary and dues, causing him severe distress'.

The complaint also mentioned that Rs 17.46 lakh was transferred to Aravind’s bank account through NEFT on September 30, two days after his death, which the family termed “suspicious.” When questioned, the company representatives allegedly gave “unclear explanations” and appeared to be attempting to cover up internal lapses, the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on October 6 at Subramanyapura police station against Subrat Kumar Das, Bhavish Aggarwal, and others under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The company statement said that 'Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees.'