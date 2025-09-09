Business NewsNationalNepal Protests: MEA Advises Indians To Defer Travel, Releases Helpline Numbers
Nepal Protests: MEA Advises Indians To Defer Travel, Releases Helpline Numbers

Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.

09 Sep 2025, 05:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Thousands of youths, including school students, marched through Maitighar and Baneshwor areas accusing the government of rampant corruption and suppressing freedom of expression (Image: NDTV)
Thousands of youths, including school students, marched through Maitighar and Baneshwor areas accusing the government of rampant corruption and suppressing freedom of expression (Image: NDTV)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian citizens on Tuesday to avoid travelling to Nepal until the situation stabilises. They also released emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, asking them to contact in case of any emergency or need for assistance.

In a statement, the MEA wrote that in view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised.

Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.

They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers:

  • 1. +977 – 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also)

  • 2. +977 – 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also)

India said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the MEA said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," it said.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the MEA said in a statement.

It also asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in view of the prevailing situation in that country. "We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said.

Nepal Protests

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.

The students-led protests reflected the growing public anger with the political class over a range of issues including a ban on social media and alleged corruption with demonstrators gathering at the heart of Kathmandu and elsewhere despite curfews and heavy deployment of security forces.

Though the Nepal government last night revoked its ban on social media websites following the protests led by 'Gen Z' youths, the agitators continued their demonstration against corruption and demanding accountability for deaths of 19 people

(With inputs from PTI)

