Mumbai Pollution News: Air Quality Today Hits 'Unhealthy Levels' With AQI At 178

Mumbai is experiencing unhealthy air pollution today, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching around 178 at 10:00 a.m, indicating "unhealthy air quality", according to Air Quality Index (AQI) website.

The primary pollutants contributing to this include PM10, with levels around 126.07 µg/m³, and PM2.5 at about 63.1 µg/m³, which are both harmful particulate matters that affect respiratory health, according to IQ Air website.

PM10 and PM2.5 refer to tiny particles suspended in the air that contribute to pollution and pose health risks. The numbers indicate their size in micrometers (µm): PM10 particles are those with a diameter smaller than 10 µm, while PM2.5 are finer particles with a diameter smaller than 2.5 µm.

As PM2.5 particles are smaller, they can penetrate deeper into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, causing more serious health issues such as respiratory and cardiovascular problems.