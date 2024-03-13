Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt To Rename THESE 8 Railway Stations; Details Here

According to news agency PTI, city chronicler Bharat Gothoskar said not all names had colonial connections, and one name is in fact derived from a Marathi word for `grazing land'.

Bharat Gothoskar, founder of the Khaki Heritage Foundation, said the names of railway stations, roads or intersections should not be changed as they have history attached to them.

Some of the station names, like Charni Road and Marine Lines, do not have any colonial connection, he pointed out.

"Charni Road is named for a grazing ground for cattle (`charani' in Marathi). So the name change does not make sense. Marine Lines is named after the barracks near Dhobi Talao. Both do not have any colonial connotation. On the other hand, stations named after British governors, Grand Road and Reay Road, have been spared," PTI quoted Gothoskar as saying.

In 2017, the Union government renamed the Elphinstone Road local station in the city, which took its name from Lord Elphinstone, Governor of Bombay Presidency from 1853 to 1860, as Prabhadevi station after the nearby Prabhadevi temple.

A few days before that, the name of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in south Mumbai was modified with the addition of honorific `Maharaj'. Now it is known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It was once known as Victoria Terminus, after Queen Victoria of Great Britain.

(With PTI inputs)