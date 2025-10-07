Modi To Inaugurate 9th Edition Of India Mobile Congress On Oct. 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2025 on Oct. 8 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, around 9:45 a.m., according to a press release on PIB.

The Cellular Operators Association of India's IMC 2025 will be held from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11 under the theme 'Innovate to Transform', highlighting India’s commitment to leveraging innovation for digital transformation and societal progress.

IMC 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators.

The event will focus on key themes including optical communications, semiconductors in telecom, quantum communications, 6G, and fraud risk indicators, reflecting India’s strategic priorities in next-generation connectivity, digital sovereignty, cyber fraud prevention, and global technology leadership.

More than 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries along with 7,000 global delegates and 400 companies are expected to participate.

Over 1,600 new use-cases across areas such as 5G/6G, AI, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology will be showcased through more than 100 sessions and 800 speakers.

IMC 2025 also underscores international collaboration, with delegations from Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria participating in the event.

On Monday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also announced the date for the inauguration of the event and said it won't be an exaggeration to say that India Mobile Congress has attained the level of becoming Asia Mobile Congress.

The minister also added that there will be several events at IMC but it will especially feature six major global summits, each representing the frontiers of digital innovation.

He said that the main event will include the International Bharat 6G Symposium, International AI Summit, the Cyber Security Summit, the Satcom Summit, the IMC Aspire Programme and Indian edition of Global Startup World Cup where 15 finalists will compete for a one-million-dollar investment opportunity on the international stage.

(With PTI Inputs)