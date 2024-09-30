Mild Earthquake Shakes Amravati, Maharashtra; No Casualties Reported

NDTV ProfitNationMild Earthquake Shakes Amravati, Maharashtra; No Casualties Reported
30 Sep 2024, 05:35 PM IST
An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology said. There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said. The quake struck the district at 1.37 pm, the NCS said.

Mild tremors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area, Bhatkar said.

The tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas of the district, he added.

