Maharashtra Govt Changes HSRP Affixing Deadline For Old Vehicles From Aug 15 To November-End
This is the fourth time the government has extended the deadline for affixing HSRP to old vehicles.
The Maharashtra transport department on Thursday declared November-end as the new deadline for fitting of High Security Registration Plate to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.
While the original deadline was March this year, it was extended to April-end, then to June-end and further to Aug. 15, which now has been pushed further to November-end.
The circular issued by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar this evening said all Regional Transport Offices have been ordered to impose restrictions on works like transfer of vehicle ownership, change of address as well as adding or removing hypothecation if vehicles are not fitted with HSRP.
While asking RTO offices not to release vehicles seized by their flying squads until these get HSRP, the circular also directed them to stop re-registration of vehicles, changes in vehicles, and renewal of vehicle permits in the absence of HSRP.
It also warned of action by flying squads against vehicles without plates or appointments beyond that date.
A senior transport department official said so far about 68 lakh appointments have been booked for the fitting of HSRP, including 47 lakh vehicles that are affixed with the number plates.
As per the transport department's tender, more than 2.10 crore vehicles registered in Maharashtra before April 1, 2019 have to be fitted with HSRP, for which three firms have been appointed. Since December 2024, the companies have begun fitment of HSRP.
While extending the deadline on June 20, Maharashtra transport department had termed August 15 as the 'final deadline', leading to panic among motorists for fitment of HSRP, the official said.
There was a sudden surge for booking appointments and many motorists have complained of server error since the beginning of this week, he added.
A retired transport department official said the state government has failed to evaluate the time required for fitting of HSRP to all old vehicles.
"On what basis the original deadline of four months was given for fitting HSRP to 2.10 crore vehicles? If there is a difference of 21 lakh appointments, it means the service providers also don't have enough infrastructure," he pointed out.