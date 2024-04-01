List Of Bank Holidays In April 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Details
It is important to note that specific holidays may vary from state to state. Some significant occasions affecting the banking schedule in April include Gudi Padwa and Ramzan-Id.
Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 14 days in April, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This closure includes nine holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with the regular closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
List Of Bank Holidays In April 2024
April 1 (Monday): Banks will be closed in most states for closing their yearly accounts, except in Mizoram, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
April 5 (Friday): Banks will remain closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida in Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
April 7 (Sunday)
April 9 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed for Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu, and Srinagar.
April 10 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) in Kerala.
April 11 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) all over India, except Punjab, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.
April 13 (second Saturday): Banks closed for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festival in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir.
April 14 (Sunday)
April 15 (Monday): Banks closed for Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.
April 16 (Tuesday): Banks closed for Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
April 20 (third Saturday): Banks closed for Garia Puja in Tripura.
April 21 (Sunday)
April 27 (fourth Saturday)
April 28 (Sunday)
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.