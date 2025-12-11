Junnar MLA Sonawane Wears Leopard Costume To Protest Against Animal Attacks | Watch

To highlight the issue of growing leopard menace across Maharashtra, Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane on Wednesday came to the legislature premises in Nagpur donning a leopard costume.

The Shiv Sena MLA's novel gesture came on a day when seven people were injured in a leopard attack in the Pardi area of Nagpur city itself. The animal was captured by the forest department following the incident in the morning.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Sonawane, a Shiv Sena legislator, claimed that 55 people have died in leopard attacks in Junnar taluka of Pune district in the last three months.

People in the area are living in fear, he said, demanding that the government should build rescue centres which can accommodate up to 2,000 leopards in Junnar taluka and Ahilyanagar district.