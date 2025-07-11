Foreign Minister Jaishankar To Make First China Visit In Five Years

India’s foreign minister will visit China this weekend in his first trip in over five years, people familiar with the matter said, as the two Asian neighbors work to repair ties following deadly border clashes in 2020.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, before traveling to Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s council of foreign ministers on July 14-15, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. That the ministers are meeting separately from the summit underscores efforst by both sides to repair strained ties, they added.

The SCO is a China-led multilateral group comprising nine permanent members, including India and Pakistan.

The two ministers are expected to discuss a range of issues, including rare earth supplies to India, the Dalai Lama’s succession, the recent India-Pakistan tensions, and the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, the people said.

The Ministry of External Affairs didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

Jaishankar’s visit is the latest in a series of high-profile trips by Indian officials to China since tensions between the two sides began to ease late last year. Last month, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visted China to attend the SCO’s defense ministers’ meeting in Qingdao.

The officials are likely laying the groundwork for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the SCO leaders’ summit this fall. Modi has been “warmly” invited, according to an April note sent to local media by China’s ambassador to India, but New Delhi has not yet confirmed his attendance.