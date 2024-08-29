Indian Authorities Identify 38 Priority Rail Projects Under Coal Logistics Plan

The government on Thursday said it has identified 38 priority rail projects under the coal logistics plan that will be fast-tracked in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways.

These projects are important for improving rail connectivity, ensuring timely coal supply and reducing logistics costs, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of coal transportation across the country.

Among these projects, the government has recently approved two significant rail projects in Odisha -- the Sardega-Bhalumuda double line and the Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road single line -- the coal ministry said in a statement.

The 37.24-km Sardega-Bhalumuda new double line, passing through various coal blocks of the IB Valley and Mand-Raigarh Coalfield, will help in the evacuation of coal from mines operated by Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and several private mines.

The project is strategic as it reduces the transportation distance to power plants in the northern part of the country from Sardega, thereby enhancing efficiency.

Similarly, the 138.32-km long Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road new single line will significantly improve coal evacuation from the Talcher Coalfield, providing a direct and shorter route towards Nagpur and the western regions.

This project is likely to substantially reduce logistics costs and improve the overall efficiency of coal transportation from the Talcher region.