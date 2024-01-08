India-Maldives Row: EaseMyTrip Suspends All Flight Bookings To Island Nation

The Maldivian government on Sunday said that it is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," the statement said.

It said the government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it said.

New Delhi has strongly raised the matter with Male and the island nation's top opposition leaders have slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

The ministers criticised PM Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

It was also reported that deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against PM Modi by a number of ministers of the Maldives, sources told news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

The prime minister, who also went snorkelling, posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and early morning walks on the pristine beaches.