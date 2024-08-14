IMD Issues Warning For Heavy Rain In Landslide-Hit Wayanad

"The long-range forecast issued on July 25 indicated good rainfall activity along the west coast and in central parts of the country from July 25 to August 1. We issued a yellow warning on July 25, which continued until July 29, when we upgraded it to an orange warning. A red warning was issued in the early morning of July 30, indicating that very heavy rainfall, up to 20 cm, was expected," Mohapatra had said.