IMD Issues Red Alert Across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

A depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday and warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the two states and Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra over the next two to three days.

At 11:30 pm on Aug. 25, the deep depression lay centered near 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This system is expected to move west-southwest, affecting South Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and reaching Saurashtra, Kutch, and parts of Pakistan by Aug. 29, the IMD said in an update issued at 2:00 a.m.

The weather department said another low-pressure area is located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Issuing a red alert, the IMD said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on Aug. 26. Similar conditions are forecast for east and south Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch from Aug. 26 to 29.

Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD has warned of strong winds reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour in Madhya Pradesh on Aug. 26 and up to 60 kilometres per hour in south Rajasthan on Aug. 26 and 27.

In Gujarat, nearby Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, strong winds gusting up to 55 kmph are expected on Aug. 26, increasing to 60 kilometres per hour on Aug. 27 and 28.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated off the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and north Maharashtra until Aug. 30. Rough seas are also expected in the North Bay of Bengal on Aug. 26.

The IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until Aug. 30. Small ships and exploration and production operators have been asked to monitor weather developments and take necessary precautions.

People are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and check for traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields and provide support to crops, according to the IMD.

The IMD has also warned of potential localised flooding, road closures, and waterlogging, particularly in urban areas. There is a risk of landslides and damage to horticultural crops due to inundation in the affected regions.