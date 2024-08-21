IAF Fighter Jet Drops Object In Jaisalmer; No Reports Of Injury Or Damage

NDTV ProfitNationIAF Fighter Jet Drops Object In Jaisalmer; No Reports Of Injury Or Damage
The incident occurred in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property, authorities said.

21 Aug 2024, 08:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image (Source: Curioso Photography/ Unsplash)</p></div>
Representative Image (Source: Curioso Photography/ Unsplash)

An object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday.

"An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today," the Indian Air Force posted on 'X'.

The IAF said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. It, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the 'air store'.

Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal said some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.

