Government Winds Up Vigyan Prasar, Set Up In 1989 To Popularise Science

The principal objective of Vigyan Prasar was to serve the government's science popularisation agenda by promoting scientific knowledge and fostering rational outlook.

17 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous body set up 35 years back to popularise science, stands closed, a resolution issued by the Department of Science and Technology said. (Image used for representational purpose. Image by Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay)

Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous body set up 35 years back to popularise science, stands closed, a resolution issued by the Department of Science and Technology said.

In the resolution dated Nov. 12 and published on Saturday, the government said it has decided to wind up Vigyan Prasar established on Oct. 12, 1989, as a society.

"It was further directed that the winding up exercise be completed within a period of nine months from the date of the Cabinet decision -- September 6, 2023. Pursuant to the decision, all the necessary actions for closure of Vigyan Prasar have been completed and it stands closed as of the afternoon of October 21," the resolution read.

The National Innovation Foundation, Gandhinagar, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, has been entrusted with the task of dealing with the residual administrative and legal cases and miscellaneous work, it added.

The principal objective of Vigyan Prasar was to serve the government's science popularisation agenda by promoting scientific knowledge and fostering rational outlook.

