Fire Breaks Out At BSNL Office In Anna Salai | Watch Video
A fire broke out on Saturday, at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office in Anna Salai, Chennai. Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.
VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in Anna Salai's BSNL office. Further details awaited. #Fire #TamilNadu #ChennaiNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2025
