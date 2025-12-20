Business NewsNationalFire Breaks Out At BSNL Office In Anna Salai | Watch Video
Fire Breaks Out At BSNL Office In Anna Salai | Watch Video

20 Dec 2025, 01:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fire at BSNL, Anna Salai (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Fire at BSNL, Anna Salai (Photo: PTI)
A fire broke out on Saturday, at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office in Anna Salai, Chennai. Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

