EF Polymer Named To Forbes Asia 100 To Watch For Agricultural Innovation

EF Polymer has been recognised for its innovation in the agriculture sector, as the company was selected in the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list.

The list highlights emerging companies and startups in the Asia-Pacific region that are making significant strides in innovation and attracting investment, establishing themselves as leaders in their fields.

EF Polymer has developed a unique hydrogel polymer using biodegradable materials like banana and orange peels to address issues like crop failure, spoilage, and low yield.

The innovation has reached millions of farmers, who have seen positive results in their farming practices, a release from the Udaipur-based startup said.

Earlier this year, the startup secured a place in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Narayan Lal Gurjar, and co-founders Ankit Jain and Puran Singh Rajput, EF Polymer developed a product known as Fasal Amrit, designed to keep crops nourished and maintain moisture in the soil.

"This polymer helps the soil retain moisture for longer periods, increases crop yield, and reduces the need for fertilisers," the release said.