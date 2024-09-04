DoT Sets Sept. 30 As Deadline For M2M Providers to Register

NDTV ProfitNationDoT Sets Sept. 30 As Deadline For M2M Providers to Register
Non-registration may lead to disruption of services, an official statement said on Tuesday.

04 Sep 2024, 12:25 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Envato)</p></div>
The Department of Telecom has asked unregistered machine-to-machine service providers to register by month-end, as non-registration may lead to disruption of services, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As of June 30, there were 5.2 crore M2M cellular mobile connections.

"DoT has urged all unregistered M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN (devices connected wirelessly) Connectivity Providers for M2M Services, to register with DoT immediately and latest by Sept. 30, to avoid disruption of their M2M services.

"Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licenses," the statement said.

The segment is dominated by Bharti Airtel with 2.82 crore connections with a market share of 53.86%, followed by Vodafone Idea Limited, Reliance Jio and BSNL with a market share of 27.77%, 12.80% and 5.58%, respectively.

M2M services comprise devices that can be connected with broadband or wireless services, using sim, wifi etc like smart TVs and other appliances, digital metres and FasTag.

