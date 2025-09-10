Business NewsNationalDelhi Police, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrest Two Suspected ISIS Operatives
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrest Two Suspected ISIS Operatives

The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi. Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended from Delhi during the coordinated action.

10 Sep 2025, 12:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Probe suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network. (Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
Probe suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network. (Photo Source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

In a joint operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi.

He was wanted in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell related to an ISIS-linked module. Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended from Delhi during coordinated action carried out simultaneously by the teams, according to police.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India, according to PTI. Danish had been on the radar of security agencies for several months. 

ALSO READ

Pak's ISI Chief Muhammad Asim Malik Appointed As National Security Adviser
Opinion
Pak's ISI Chief Muhammad Asim Malik Appointed As National Security Adviser
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT