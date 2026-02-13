Thane Coastal Road -1 Project Achieves 50% Completion Of Foundation, MMRDA Says

The Thane Coastal Road-1 initiative is advancing swiftly, having finished more than half of the foundation work for the raised viaduct in just eight months since construction commenced, as per an update released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on X.

“In just eight months since construction began, Thane Coastal Road-1 has crossed a major milestone, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct now complete and pier cap and I-girder erection progressing rapidly.” MMRDA said on X (formerly twitter).

Major Project Update:



Thane Coastal Road hits fast forward



In just eight months since construction began, Thane Coastal Road-1 has crossed a major milestone, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct now complete and pier cap and I-girder erection… pic.twitter.com/xLkNICrXu7 — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 13, 2026

The coastal route is being developed using state-of-the-art engineering methods. Remarkably, it stands as the country's inaugural greenfield road initiative to implement a single-pile, single-pier system with monopile foundations on solid ground, a technique designed for expedited construction and minimised environmental repercussions.

As stated in the tweet, the construction of the pier cap and the assembly of I-girders are advancing swiftly along the corridor, signifying a crucial milestone for the 13.45 km, six-lane, access-controlled greenfield roadway project.

Connectivity to Ghodbunder and Bhayander

At Gaimukh, the road will connect directly with the proposed Gaimukh–Fountain Hotel Tunnel, anticipated to facilitate seamless connectivity between Thane and Bhayander. Officials are optimistic that the combined effects of these initiatives will significantly diminish congestion on Ghodbunder Road, boost urban mobility in Thane, and improve freight transport towards key logistics centers, including Wadhawan Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, south Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Envisioned as a vital freight corridor, the endeavor aims to alleviate traffic bottlenecks on the congested Ghodbunder Road and enhance connectivity between the Mumbai–Nashik Highway (NH-160) and Gaimukh along the Thane Creek shoreline. A substantial portion of the alignment will traverse viaducts and bridges to safeguard the ecologically delicate mangrove zones in the vicinity.

The new route is intended to harmonize with various new infrastructure initiatives, including the Thane Ring Metro, Thane Coastal Route-2, the Saket–Amane Elevated Corridor, and the Kasarvadavali–Kharbhav Road, establishing it as a vital element of the area's forthcoming transportation framework.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.