Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker, Updates, Rain Forecast As Cyclonic Storm Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

Cyclone Ditwah Latest: The cyclonic storm which formed near the Sri Lanka coast, is now moving towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has stated that the system will bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across both coastal and interior areas in southern states.

In its latest update on November 29, IMD described the system as “The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over SW Bay of Bengal & N Sri Lanka moved north at 10 kmph; centred 1130 IST near 9.9°N/80.7°E, ~80 km ENE of Jaffna, 110 km SE of Vedaranniyam, 150 km SE of Karaikal, 250 km SSE of Puducherry & 350 km S of Chennai. Likely to move NNW and approach North TN–Puducherry–South AP coasts by early 30 Nov. Will come within 60 km (29 Nov midnight), 50 km (30 Nov morning) & 25 km (30 Nov evening) of TN–Puducherry coast,” the weather agency said in a post on X.

IMD added that the system is likely to bring “heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 29th November -01st December; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam & Rayalaseema during 29th November - 02nd December; over Telangana on 01st December; over Kerala & Mahe on 29th November with isolated extremely heavy falls over coastal Tamil Nadu during 29th -30th November; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 30th with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 29th November-1st December, 2025.”