Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker, Updates, Rain Forecast As Cyclonic Storm Nears Tamil Nadu Coast
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Ditwah Latest: The cyclonic storm which formed near the Sri Lanka coast, is now moving towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has stated that the system will bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across both coastal and interior areas in southern states.
In its latest update on November 29, IMD described the system as “The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over SW Bay of Bengal & N Sri Lanka moved north at 10 kmph; centred 1130 IST near 9.9°N/80.7°E, ~80 km ENE of Jaffna, 110 km SE of Vedaranniyam, 150 km SE of Karaikal, 250 km SSE of Puducherry & 350 km S of Chennai. Likely to move NNW and approach North TN–Puducherry–South AP coasts by early 30 Nov. Will come within 60 km (29 Nov midnight), 50 km (30 Nov morning) & 25 km (30 Nov evening) of TN–Puducherry coast,” the weather agency said in a post on X.
IMD added that the system is likely to bring “heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 29th November -01st December; Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam & Rayalaseema during 29th November - 02nd December; over Telangana on 01st December; over Kerala & Mahe on 29th November with isolated extremely heavy falls over coastal Tamil Nadu during 29th -30th November; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 30th with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 29th November-1st December, 2025.”
Cyclone Ditwah: Live Tracker And Path
Live tracking of Cyclone Ditwah can be checked on Windy.com. The map below shows the path Ditwah will follow over the next four to five days.
If the map below is not visible, click on this link to check the live tracking.
Cyclone Ditwah: When Will The Cyclonic Storm Hit The ISouth India Coast?
Cyclone Ditwah is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by early morning (around 5:30 a.m.) on November 30. While moving north-northwestwards the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal with a minimum distance of 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline by 5:30 am and 5:30 pm on November 30, respectively.
Rainfall Warnings For Tamil Nadu Coasts
The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a series of rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region for November 29 and 30.
Saturday, November 29:
Red Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry & Karaikal area.
Orange Alert has been issued with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts.
Yellow Alert has been issued with heavy rain at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Karur districts.
Sunday, November 30:
Red Alert has been issued with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places, over Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.
Orange Alert has been issued with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Villuppuram districts.
Yellow Alert has been issued with heavy rain over Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry
Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over the extreme North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is expected to prevail over South Coastal Tamil Nadu, the Delta districts, and Karaikal area.
