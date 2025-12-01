Business NewsNationalBMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Receives EVMs For Upcoming Polls
ADVERTISEMENT

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Receives EVMs For Upcoming Polls

The State Election Commission (SEC) has allotted these units to the BMC, which have been stored under tight police security at the civic warehouses in Vikhroli and Kandivali.

01 Dec 2025, 11:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The civic body said that the preparations for the 2025 polls are being carried out in a phased and coordinated manner. (Photo Source: Walkerssk/Pixabay)</p></div>
The civic body said that the preparations for the 2025 polls are being carried out in a phased and coordinated manner. (Photo Source: Walkerssk/Pixabay)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said it has received 20,000 control units and 25,000 ballot units of Electronic Voting Machines to prepare for the upcoming civic body elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has allotted these units to the BMC, which have been stored under tight police security at the civic warehouses in Vikhroli and Kandivali, according to a release.

Representatives of various political parties were present during the storage process, the BMC said.

The Vikhroli EVM warehouse at Varsha Nagar, located on the ground floor of the BMC School Complex, has received 10,800 control units and 13,500 ballot units. The Kandivali warehouse, situated on the ground floor of the Culture Complex at Thakur Complex, holds 9,200 control units and 11,500 ballot units.

The civic body said that the preparations for the 2025 polls are being carried out in a phased and coordinated manner.

Notably, the SEC has not yet announced the schedule for the municipal corporation elections, including Mumbai.

'Availability of EVMs is a crucial milestone, and this stage has now been completed. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at both storage locations,' the release stated.

ALSO READ

BMC Elections 2026: No Provision For Use Of VVPATs, Says State Poll Body
Opinion
BMC Elections 2026: No Provision For Use Of VVPATs, Says State Poll Body
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT