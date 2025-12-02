Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Open Or Closed On December 3? Check Which State Is Observing A Holiday
According to the RBI holiday calendar, December will see a total of 18 bank holidays, comprising regional observances, cultural and religious events.
Banks will remain closed only in one state on Wednesday, Dec. 3, due to a festive holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for several days across states this month due to a national holiday on Christmas and on account of regional festivals.
Bank Holiday On Dec. 3: Banks Will Remain Closed In This State
Banks will remain closed in Goa on Dec. 3 to mark the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, as per the RBI holiday calendar. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
While physical branches will remain shut in the state, online services such as ATMs, UPI transactions, internet banking and mobile banking will continue to operate as usual.
Bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to function normally on Dec. 3.
December 2025 Bank Closures
According to the RBI holiday calendar, December will see a total of 18 bank holidays, comprising regional observances, cultural and religious events, as well as the regular closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
Banks were closed in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on Dec. 1 on account of State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.
Throughout the month, several other observances will also lead to regional bank closures, including Goa Liberation Day, the Losoong-Namsoong festivities in Sikkim and the death anniversaries of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, U SoSo Tham and U Kiang Nangbah. Toward the end of December, banks in many states will remain shut for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and post-Christmas celebrations.
For customers planning in-branch visits, it is important to check the state-wise RBI holiday list to avoid inconvenience. Staying updated with RBI notifications will ensure access to essential banking services throughout December.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In December 2025
Dec. 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)
Dec. 12 – Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)
Dec. 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)
Dec. 19 – Goa Liberation Day (Goa)
Dec. 20 – Losoong / Namsoong (Sikkim)
Dec. 22 – Losoong / Namsoong (Sikkim)
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve (Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland)
Dec. 25 – Christmas (all India)
Dec. 26 – Christmas celebrations (Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland)
Dec. 27 – Christmas celebrations (Nagaland)
Dec. 30 – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah (Mrghalaya)
Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa (Mizoram, Manipur)