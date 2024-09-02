Air India To Launch In-Flight Wi-Fi Starting With Delhi-London Route

NDTV ProfitNationAir India To Launch In-Flight Wi-Fi Starting With Delhi-London Route
Its A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in premium economy and 264 economy seats.

02 Sep 2024, 08:04 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Air India Account on X)</p></div>
Air India will soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, on Sunday commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said on Monday.

According to the airline, it will be introducing on board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

Earlier this year, the loss-making carrier started inducting A350 planes.

"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of the 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week," the release said.

