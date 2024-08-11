Your Guide To FII Positions On Aug. 12 Trade
FIIs had sold net cash of Rs 20,360 crore as of August 2024, exceeding the amount they had purchased in the previous two months.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in index futures, stock futures, index options and the cash market, while they were net sellers in stock options on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after five straight days of net selling equities. FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 406.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,979.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs had sold net cash of Rs 20,360 crore as of August 2024, exceeding the amount they had purchased in the previous two months.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 22,135 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 3,117 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 4,267 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 95.68 crore, Rs 3,665.46 crore in stock futures and index futures worth Rs 460.98 crore, while they sold Rs 1,580 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 1.11% to 24,401 at a premium of 34 points, with open interest down by 5.14%.
Nifty Bank August futures are up by 0.75% to 50,574 at a premium of 90 points, while its open interest is down by 5%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 14 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 14, the maximum call open interest was at 60,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,221 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 29,792 crore a day earlier—to Rs 28,571 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 649 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 15,308 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,659 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.23 from the previous day's 1.25.