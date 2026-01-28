Vishal Mega Mart Shares May Rally 40% Says ICICI Securities After Q3 Results — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.'s Q3 FY26 revenue grew 17% YoY to Rs 3,670 crore, led by reported same-store sales growth of 6.1% (adjusted SSSG: 9.6%; ~2.1% adverse impact due to the advancing of Durga Puja to Q2) and supported by continued store expansion.

The quarter saw gross addition of 29 stores (no store closure), taking the footprint to 771 stores across 517 cities. Average store size remained largely stable at ~17.1k sq.ft., with expansion continuing to be led by tier-2/3 cities (~74% store mix), in line with its strategy to serve the value-conscious middle India.

ICICI Securities maintains Buy with an unchanged DCF-based target price of Rs 175.

Key risks:

Slower-than-expected store addition and SSSG, exit of key managerial personnel and customer shifting towards convenience (quick commerce).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Vishal Mega Mart Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Metro Brands Rated 'Add' By ICICI Securities After Q3 Results — Check Revised Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.