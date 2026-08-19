After Ashish Kacholia, Vijay Kedia Buys Stake In This Small-Cap IT Firm — Check Details

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price jumped over 15% in early trade on Wednesday after ace investor Vijay Kedia acquired shares of the company. Zaggle Prepaid shares surged as much as 18% to Rs 195.70 apiece on the BSE.

Kedia Securities, owned by Vijay Kedia, has acquired 20 lakh equity shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, representing 1.48% stake in the company, NSE bulk deal data on August 18 showed.

Kedia's firm purchased Zaggle Prepaid shares at Rs 164.72 apiece, taking the total transaction value to Rs 32.94 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, the IT services company, also holds investment by another ace investor Ashish Kacholia.

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According to the shareholding pattern at the end of June 2026, Kacholia held 29,03,356 equity shares, representing 2.16% stake in Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

Technical Outlook

Zaggle Prepaid share price has been forming a lower low–lower high pattern on both the weekly and daily timeframes, noted Sudeep Shah - head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.

“Zaggle Prepaid stock price is trading below key short and long-term moving averages, indicating sustained weakness. The RSI remains below the 40 mark, suggesting that bearish momentum continues to dominate. The MACD line is also below both the zero line and the signal line, further reinforcing the negative bias,” said Shah.

According to him, as long as Zaggle Prepaid stock price trades below the Rs 200 – Rs 205 zone, the bearish outlook is likely to remain intact.

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Zaggle Prepaid Share Price Performance

Zaggle Prepaid share price has fallen over 12% in one month and has declined 17% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped more than 24% in six months, while it has plunged 55% in one year.

At 9:30 AM, Zaggle Prepaid share price was trading 8.53% higher at Rs 180.00 apiece on the BSE.

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