Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Bounce Back As Bitcoin Rebounds; Nvidia Jumps 3%
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Bounce Back As Bitcoin Rebounds; Nvidia Jumps 3%

Nvidia was among the key gainers in early minutes of trade, rising 3% shortly after the opening bell.

02 Dec 2025, 08:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nvidia was among the key gainers in early minutes of trade, rising 3% shortly after the opening bell. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Nvidia was among the key gainers in early minutes of trade, rising 3% shortly after the opening bell. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

After a bitter start to the month, US stock market indices S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average pared Monday's losses to trade higher, after cryptocurrency Bitcoin steadied its declining streak to rise nearly 3%.

Shortly after the opening bell, tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.47% or 109.10 points at 23,385.02; S&P edged 0.31% higher at 6,833.76; and Dow Jones rose 0.27% or 129.80 points at 47,419.13.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

'Ridiculously Overvalued': 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Revives Short Bet Against Tesla Over AI Boom
Opinion
'Ridiculously Overvalued': 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Revives Short Bet Against Tesla Over AI Boom
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT