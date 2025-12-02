US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Bounce Back As Bitcoin Rebounds; Nvidia Jumps 3%

After a bitter start to the month, US stock market indices S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average pared Monday's losses to trade higher, after cryptocurrency Bitcoin steadied its declining streak to rise nearly 3%.

Shortly after the opening bell, tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.47% or 109.10 points at 23,385.02; S&P edged 0.31% higher at 6,833.76; and Dow Jones rose 0.27% or 129.80 points at 47,419.13.

(This is a developing story)