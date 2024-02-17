Jerome Powell To Rates Traders: I Told You So.

As I wrote in January, month-to-month inflation data is inherently volatile (and sometimes outright fluky). Even in an environment of sustained disinflation, it was inevitable that we would get a few quirky reports from time to time that would force “data-dependent” policymakers to err on the side of caution. That’s why I always thought it was crazy to expect the Fed to start cutting rates in March and then — as market pricing implied back in January — cut at almost every meeting thereafter. There were always going to be bumps along the way.