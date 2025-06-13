Tata Technologies Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. will be of interest on Friday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Tata Technologies' board announced a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3.35 for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 16. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 474 crore.

The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the conclusion of the annual general meeting.