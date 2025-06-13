Tata Technologies Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Tata Technologies' board announced a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3.35 for financial year 2025.
Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. will be of interest on Friday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Tata Technologies' board announced a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3.35 for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 16. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 474 crore.
The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the conclusion of the annual general meeting.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 16 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 13 will be the beneficiaries.
In comparison, the company had issued a final dividend of Rs 8.40 in the last financial year, along with a special dividend of Rs 1.65.
Tata Technologies' net profit increased 12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to Rs 188.87 crore during the January-March period of fiscal 2025. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 177.75 crore by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Revenue decreased by 2.4% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 1,285.65 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation fell 1% year-on-year to Rs 202.26 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded 20 basis points to 15.7%.