Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, NTPC Green, HZL

Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., NTPC Green Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): CEO Pieter Elbers resigns.

Metropolis Healthcare: Sets March 20 as the record date for its 3:1 bonus share issue.

Infosys: Signs an agreement with Incora to strengthen AI‑enabled supply chain operations.

Adani Enterprises: The company's arm completes acquisition of a 49% stake in DPJ TOT and acquires 100% OCRPS at an enterprise value of Rs. 1,342 crore.

NTPC Green: To begin commercial operations for 270 MW capacity of the 1,200 MW Khavda‑II project on March 11.

Mazagon Dock: Total order book as of Dec 31 stands at Rs. 23,758 crore; the company becomes the only shipyard to be conferred Navratna status.

Eicher Motors: The company appoints B. Srinivas as MD & CEO of VECV and Vinod Aggarwal as Chairman of VECV.

Polycab India: Income Tax Department reduces tax demand to Rs. 57.6 crore from Rs. 327 crore.

Hindustan Zinc: Enters into an agreement with CMR Green Tech for zinc‑alloy manufacturing.

Devyani International: The company approves the merger of three subsidiaries, Sky Gate, Blackvelvet, and Say Chefs - into Devyani International.

Kirloskar Oil Engines:

• Atul Kirloskar will cease to be Chairman from March 31 as he declined to renew his term.

• Rahul Kirloskar appointed Chairman effective April 1.

• Gauri Kirloskar appointed Vice‑Chairperson effective April 1.

IPO Listing

Sedemac: Specialised in control electronics. It designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial applications. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday. The public issue was subscribed 2.68 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (8.46 times), non-institutional investors (0.77 times), retail investors (0.20 times).

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 11: Nifty Faces Resistance At 24,400-24,450 As Markets Snap Losing Streak

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.