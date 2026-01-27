Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Raymond

Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., State Bank of India are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Earnings In Focus

Asian Paints, Aditya Vision, Bikaji Foods International, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Dodla Dairy, Gopal Snacks, International Gemmological Institute India, Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Metro Brands, NESCO, PC Jeweller, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Raymond Realty, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPG Life Sciences, Siyaram Silk Mills, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, Vishal Mega Mart, WeWork India Management

Stocks In News

JSW Steel: The company approves the formation of a joint venture for a land development project in Mumbai. Its units, Peddar Realty and JSW Realty, will jointly hold 51% in the JV.

South Indian Bank: The United Forum of Bank Unions calls for a one‑day nationwide strike on Jan. 27. The bank says normal branch operations may be affected, but ATMs and digital channels will continue to function.

Urban Company: The board approves a pact with Amber Enterprises to manufacture and supply products under the brand “Native.”

Indian Overseas Bank: The Bank issued Bonds totalling Rs.1,000 crore (coupon 7.80%), including a base issue of Rs.500 crore and a green‑shoe option of Rs.500 crore. It received bids amounting to Rs.3,264 crore, oversubscribing the base issue by 6.52 times.

RBL Bank: Union calls for nationwide strike on Jan. 27; employees may participate.

SBI: Union to go on nationwide bank strike from midnight of Jan. 26.

Maruti Suzuki: The company receives a final assessment order for FY22 from the Income Tax Department with a total demand of Rs. 1,183 crore. Maruti Suzuki plans to file an appeal against the order and states that it does not expect any financial impact on its operations.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Axis Bank Q3 Earnings

Profit up 2.9% at Rs 6,490 crore vs Rs 6,304 crore YoY

Net Interest Income (NII) up 5% at Rs 14,287 crore vs Rs 13,606 crore YoY

Operating Profit up 3.2% at Rs 10,876 crore vs Rs 10,534 crore YoY

Provisions up 4.2% at Rs 2,246 crore vs Rs 2,156 crore YoY

Net NPA 0.42% vs 0.44% QoQ

Gross NPA 1.4% vs 1.46% QoQ

Urban Company Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 0.7% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 380 crore

Net Loss at Rs 21.3 crore versus loss of Rs 59.3 crore

Ebitda loss at Rs 35.3 crore versus loss of Rs 68.4 crore

JSW Steel Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 45,991 crore versus Rs 45,152 crore

EBITDA down 8.7% at Rs 6,496 crore versus Rs 7,115 crore

Margin at 14.1% versus 15.8%

Profit up 31.8% at Rs 2,139 crore versus Rs 1,623 crore

One‑time exceptional item at Rs 529 crore

DCB Bank Q3 FY26 (YoY)

NII up 15% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 543 crore

Operating Profit up 19.1% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 271 crore

Provisions up 10.3% at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 67.2 crore

Net Profit up 22% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 151 crore

Gross NPA at 2.72% versus 2.91% (QoQ)

Net NPA at 1.1% versus 1.21% (QoQ)

Godrej Consumer Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.8% at Rs 4,099 crore versus Rs 3,768 crore

Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 756 crore

Margin at 21.5% versus 20.1%

Net Profit flat at Rs 498 crore



To pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share

IndusInd Bank Q3 FY26 (YoY)

NII down 12.7% at Rs 4,562 crore versus Rs 5,228 crore

Operating Profit down 35.9% at Rs 2,307 crore versus Rs 3,599 crore

Provisions up 19.8% at Rs 2,089 crore

Profit down 88.5% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 1,401 crore

Gross NPA at 3.56% versus 3.6% (QoQ)

Net NPA flat at 1.04% (QoQ)

Piramal Finance Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII up 31% at Rs 1,084 crore versus Rs 825 crore

Net Profit at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 38.6 crore

Welspun Specialty Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 194 crore

Ebitda at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore

Margin at 7.5% versus 3.8%

Net Profit at Rs 9.5 crore versus loss of Rs 3.6 crore

Granules India Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,388 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore

Ebitda up 33.8% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 230 crore

Margin at 22.2% versus 20.2%

Net Profit up 27.7% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 118 crore

Gandhar Oil Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,005 crore

Ebitda up 42.2% at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore

Margin at 5.06% versus 4.13%

Net Profit up 67.6% at Rs 32.39 crore versus Rs 19.33 crore

Nuvama Wealth Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Total Income down 2.8% at Rs 1,106 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore

Net Profit flat at Rs 254 crore

To invest Rs 100 crore in arm Nuvama Asset Management

BPCL Q3 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 13.4% at Rs 1.19 lakh crore

Ebitda up 19.4% at Rs 11,677 crore versus Rs 9,777 crore

Margin at 9.8% versus 9.3%

Profit up 17.1% at Rs 7,545 crore versus Rs 6,443 crore



To pay second interim dividend of Rs 10/share

JSW Energy Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 67.4% at Rs 4,082 crore versus Rs 2,439 crore

Ebitda at Rs 2,030 crore versus Rs 913 crore

Margin at 49.7% versus 37.5%

Net Profit at Rs 420 crore versus Rs 168 crore

PAT includes deferred tax write‑back of Rs 751 crore

MCX Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 77.9% at Rs 666 crore versus Rs 374 crore

Ebitda at Rs 495 crore versus Rs 244 crore

Margin at 74.4% versus 65.1%

Net Profit at Rs 401 crore versus Rs 197 crore

Kotak Bank Q3

NII up 5% at Rs 7,565 crore vs Rs 7,196 crore YoY

Operating Profit up 3.8% at Rs 5,380 crore vs Rs 5,181 crore YoY

Profit up 4.3% at Rs 3,446 crore vs Rs 3,305 crore YoY

Profit at Rs 3,446 crore vs estimate of Rs 3,493 crore

NIMs at 4.54% vs 4.54% QoQ

Consolidated PAT for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 4,924 crore, up 5% YoY

Consolidated PAT includes estimated incremental cost of Rs 98 crore (post tax) due to new Labour Code

Board approves fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore via NCDs

Net Advances increased 16% YoY to Rs 480,673 crore

Deposits grew 15% YoY to Rs 542,638 crore

CASA ratio at 41.3%

Credit-to-deposit ratio at 88.6%

Annualised credit cost at 0.63% vs 0.68% YoY



Ultratech Cement – Q3 FY26 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23% at Rs 21,830 crore vs Rs 17,779 crore (Est: Rs 20,953 crore)

Ebitda up 35% at Rs 3,915 crore vs Rs 2,895 crore (Est: Rs 3,464 crore)

Margin at 17.9% vs 16.3% (Est: 16.5%)

Net Profit up 27% at Rs 1,729 crore vs Rs 1,363 crore (Est: Rs 1,526 crore)**

Segmental:

Domestic Grey Cement Revenue up 18% at Rs 17,229 crore

Overseas Revenue up 35% at Rs 1,194 crore

India Cements Revenue at Rs 1,107 crore

Ready Mix Concrete Revenue up 26% at Rs 1,848 crore

India White Cement Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 677 crore

Consolidated sales volumes up 15% at 38.87 mtpa

Domestic Grey Cement volumes up 15.4%

Domestic Grey Cement realisation: Rs 4,920/tonne vs Rs 4,941/tonne YoY

Operating Ebitda/Tonne improved Rs 140 to Rs 1,051

Operating Ebitda/Tonne (ex-India Cements): Rs 1,051



Shyam Metalics – Q3 (QoQ)

Revenue down 1% at Rs 4,421 crore vs Rs 4,467 crore

Ebitda down 9.7% at Rs 487 crore vs Rs 539 crore

Ebitda margin at 11% vs 12%

Net Profit down 24.5% at Rs 197 crore vs Rs 261 crore

Board approves capex of Rs 6,660 crore



JTL Industries – Q3 Consolidated

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 471 crore vs Rs 452 crore YoY

Ebitda up 9.4% at Rs 38.6 crore vs Rs 35.3 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 8.2% vs 7.8% YoY

Net Profit up 5.6% at Rs 26.3 crore vs Rs 24.9 crore YoY



IFB Industries – Q3 (Consolidated)

Revenue up 11.3% at Rs 1,413 crore vs Rs 1,270 crore YoY

Ebitda down 14.2% at Rs 76.4 crore vs Rs 89.1 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 5.4% YoY

Net Profit down 22.6% at Rs 24 crore vs Rs 31 crore YoY

Chennai Petro – Q3 Consolidated

Revenue down 4% at Rs 15,683 crore vs Rs 16,327 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 29% at Rs 1,478 crore vs Rs 1,144 crore QoQ

Margin at 9.42% vs 7% QoQ

Net Profit down 39.4% at Rs 1,002 crore vs Rs 719 crore QoQ

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Wipro, Coforge Mastek, GCPL In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.