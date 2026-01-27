Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Raymond

Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., State Bank of India are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Earnings In Focus
Asian Paints, Aditya Vision, Bikaji Foods International, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Dodla Dairy, Gopal Snacks, International Gemmological Institute India, Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Metro Brands, NESCO, PC Jeweller, Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle, Raymond Realty, Ramkrishna Forgings, RPG Life Sciences, Siyaram Silk Mills, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sunteck Realty, Vaibhav Global, Vishal Mega Mart, WeWork India Management
Stocks In News
JSW Steel: The company approves the formation of a joint venture for a land development project in Mumbai. Its units, Peddar Realty and JSW Realty, will jointly hold 51% in the JV.
South Indian Bank: The United Forum of Bank Unions calls for a one‑day nationwide strike on Jan. 27. The bank says normal branch operations may be affected, but ATMs and digital channels will continue to function.
Urban Company: The board approves a pact with Amber Enterprises to manufacture and supply products under the brand “Native.”
Indian Overseas Bank: The Bank issued Bonds totalling Rs.1,000 crore (coupon 7.80%), including a base issue of Rs.500 crore and a green‑shoe option of Rs.500 crore. It received bids amounting to Rs.3,264 crore, oversubscribing the base issue by 6.52 times.
RBL Bank: Union calls for nationwide strike on Jan. 27; employees may participate.
SBI: Union to go on nationwide bank strike from midnight of Jan. 26.
Maruti Suzuki: The company receives a final assessment order for FY22 from the Income Tax Department with a total demand of Rs. 1,183 crore. Maruti Suzuki plans to file an appeal against the order and states that it does not expect any financial impact on its operations.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Axis Bank Q3 Earnings
Profit up 2.9% at Rs 6,490 crore vs Rs 6,304 crore YoY
Net Interest Income (NII) up 5% at Rs 14,287 crore vs Rs 13,606 crore YoY
Operating Profit up 3.2% at Rs 10,876 crore vs Rs 10,534 crore YoY
Provisions up 4.2% at Rs 2,246 crore vs Rs 2,156 crore YoY
Net NPA 0.42% vs 0.44% QoQ
Gross NPA 1.4% vs 1.46% QoQ
Urban Company Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.7% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 380 crore
Net Loss at Rs 21.3 crore versus loss of Rs 59.3 crore
Ebitda loss at Rs 35.3 crore versus loss of Rs 68.4 crore
JSW Steel Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 45,991 crore versus Rs 45,152 crore
EBITDA down 8.7% at Rs 6,496 crore versus Rs 7,115 crore
Margin at 14.1% versus 15.8%
Profit up 31.8% at Rs 2,139 crore versus Rs 1,623 crore
One‑time exceptional item at Rs 529 crore
DCB Bank Q3 FY26 (YoY)
NII up 15% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 543 crore
Operating Profit up 19.1% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 271 crore
Provisions up 10.3% at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 67.2 crore
Net Profit up 22% at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 151 crore
Gross NPA at 2.72% versus 2.91% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.1% versus 1.21% (QoQ)
Godrej Consumer Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 8.8% at Rs 4,099 crore versus Rs 3,768 crore
Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 756 crore
Margin at 21.5% versus 20.1%
Net Profit flat at Rs 498 crore
To pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share
IndusInd Bank Q3 FY26 (YoY)
NII down 12.7% at Rs 4,562 crore versus Rs 5,228 crore
Operating Profit down 35.9% at Rs 2,307 crore versus Rs 3,599 crore
Provisions up 19.8% at Rs 2,089 crore
Profit down 88.5% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 1,401 crore
Gross NPA at 3.56% versus 3.6% (QoQ)
Net NPA flat at 1.04% (QoQ)
Piramal Finance Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Calculated NII up 31% at Rs 1,084 crore versus Rs 825 crore
Net Profit at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 38.6 crore
Welspun Specialty Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 194 crore
Ebitda at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore
Margin at 7.5% versus 3.8%
Net Profit at Rs 9.5 crore versus loss of Rs 3.6 crore
Granules India Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,388 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore
Ebitda up 33.8% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 230 crore
Margin at 22.2% versus 20.2%
Net Profit up 27.7% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 118 crore
Gandhar Oil Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,005 crore
Ebitda up 42.2% at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore
Margin at 5.06% versus 4.13%
Net Profit up 67.6% at Rs 32.39 crore versus Rs 19.33 crore
Nuvama Wealth Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Total Income down 2.8% at Rs 1,106 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore
Net Profit flat at Rs 254 crore
To invest Rs 100 crore in arm Nuvama Asset Management
BPCL Q3 FY26 (QoQ)
Revenue up 13.4% at Rs 1.19 lakh crore
Ebitda up 19.4% at Rs 11,677 crore versus Rs 9,777 crore
Margin at 9.8% versus 9.3%
Profit up 17.1% at Rs 7,545 crore versus Rs 6,443 crore
To pay second interim dividend of Rs 10/share
JSW Energy Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 67.4% at Rs 4,082 crore versus Rs 2,439 crore
Ebitda at Rs 2,030 crore versus Rs 913 crore
Margin at 49.7% versus 37.5%
Net Profit at Rs 420 crore versus Rs 168 crore
PAT includes deferred tax write‑back of Rs 751 crore
MCX Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 77.9% at Rs 666 crore versus Rs 374 crore
Ebitda at Rs 495 crore versus Rs 244 crore
Margin at 74.4% versus 65.1%
Net Profit at Rs 401 crore versus Rs 197 crore
Kotak Bank Q3
NII up 5% at Rs 7,565 crore vs Rs 7,196 crore YoY
Operating Profit up 3.8% at Rs 5,380 crore vs Rs 5,181 crore YoY
Profit up 4.3% at Rs 3,446 crore vs Rs 3,305 crore YoY
Profit at Rs 3,446 crore vs estimate of Rs 3,493 crore
NIMs at 4.54% vs 4.54% QoQ
Consolidated PAT for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 4,924 crore, up 5% YoY
Consolidated PAT includes estimated incremental cost of Rs 98 crore (post tax) due to new Labour Code
Board approves fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore via NCDs
Net Advances increased 16% YoY to Rs 480,673 crore
Deposits grew 15% YoY to Rs 542,638 crore
CASA ratio at 41.3%
Credit-to-deposit ratio at 88.6%
Annualised credit cost at 0.63% vs 0.68% YoY
Ultratech Cement – Q3 FY26 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 21,830 crore vs Rs 17,779 crore (Est: Rs 20,953 crore)
Ebitda up 35% at Rs 3,915 crore vs Rs 2,895 crore (Est: Rs 3,464 crore)
Margin at 17.9% vs 16.3% (Est: 16.5%)
Net Profit up 27% at Rs 1,729 crore vs Rs 1,363 crore (Est: Rs 1,526 crore)**
Segmental:
Domestic Grey Cement Revenue up 18% at Rs 17,229 crore
Overseas Revenue up 35% at Rs 1,194 crore
India Cements Revenue at Rs 1,107 crore
Ready Mix Concrete Revenue up 26% at Rs 1,848 crore
India White Cement Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 677 crore
Consolidated sales volumes up 15% at 38.87 mtpa
Domestic Grey Cement volumes up 15.4%
Domestic Grey Cement realisation: Rs 4,920/tonne vs Rs 4,941/tonne YoY
Operating Ebitda/Tonne improved Rs 140 to Rs 1,051
Operating Ebitda/Tonne (ex-India Cements): Rs 1,051
Shyam Metalics – Q3 (QoQ)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 4,421 crore vs Rs 4,467 crore
Ebitda down 9.7% at Rs 487 crore vs Rs 539 crore
Ebitda margin at 11% vs 12%
Net Profit down 24.5% at Rs 197 crore vs Rs 261 crore
Board approves capex of Rs 6,660 crore
JTL Industries – Q3 Consolidated
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 471 crore vs Rs 452 crore YoY
Ebitda up 9.4% at Rs 38.6 crore vs Rs 35.3 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 8.2% vs 7.8% YoY
Net Profit up 5.6% at Rs 26.3 crore vs Rs 24.9 crore YoY
IFB Industries – Q3 (Consolidated)
Revenue up 11.3% at Rs 1,413 crore vs Rs 1,270 crore YoY
Ebitda down 14.2% at Rs 76.4 crore vs Rs 89.1 crore YoY
Ebitda margin at 5.4% YoY
Net Profit down 22.6% at Rs 24 crore vs Rs 31 crore YoY
Chennai Petro – Q3 Consolidated
Revenue down 4% at Rs 15,683 crore vs Rs 16,327 crore QoQ
Ebitda down 29% at Rs 1,478 crore vs Rs 1,144 crore QoQ
Margin at 9.42% vs 7% QoQ
Net Profit down 39.4% at Rs 1,002 crore vs Rs 719 crore QoQ
