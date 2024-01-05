Asia Mixed As Stocks, Bonds Dip On Pared Rate Bets: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after selling pressure weakened US stocks and bonds as robust signals from the labor market weighed on expectations for interest rate cuts.
Shares in Japan rose, helped along by yen weakness, while those in Australia and South Korea fluctuated. Futures for Hong Kong benchmarks slipped while those for US stocks inched higher during Asian trading.
Those moves followed a fourth daily decline for the S&P 500 on Thursday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped for a fifth day — its worst showing since December 2022 — in a sign of selling pressure among last year’s winning tech stocks. The losses pushed a gauge of global equities down for a third day.
Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading after declines across the curve as investors re-calibrated Federal Reserve rate cut forecasts on strong jobs data. The 10-year yield hit 4% after data showed US companies ramped up hiring in December and jobless claims came in below estimates.
“There was nothing within the data that would suggest any urgency from policymakers to begin normalizing rates lower during the first quarter,” said Ian Lyngen a strategist at BMO Capital Markets.
The 10-year benchmark rate has added about 12 basis points since the start of the year and some traders are priming for further selling after Friday’s jobs data. One large options trade, that expires Friday after the employment figures are released, targets a yield of 4.15%.
Swaps traders now see around a 65% chance the Fed will cut rates by the Fed’s March meeting, down from around 85% a week ago. Friday’s key US jobs data for December may offer more clarity on the path forward for interest rates. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 175,000 last month while the unemployment rate is seen edging up slightly to 3.8%, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.
Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup, expects the report to dampen bets on near-term cuts for January and March.
“Even with a recent loosening of financial conditions, risks for monthly job growth still skew more to the downside than upside, and markets are likely to be more reactive to weaker data,” she wrote.
Yen Declines
The yen slightly weakened after lodging its second decline of almost 1% against the greenback on Thursday, pushing the Japanese currency closer toward 145 per dollar. The move followed speculation the Bank of Japan will find it harder to dissolve negative interest rate policy following an earthquake earlier this week.
In Asia, data set for release includes consumer confidence in Japan, inflation for Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines, and India’s 2024 growth forecast.
Traders will also closely watch eurozone inflation and producer prices data to be released later Friday, which will help shape expectations for European Central Bank policy.
Oil prices steadied after a Thursday decline, when West Texas Intermediate fell 0.7%. Prices were pressured lower as rising gasoline stockpiles in the US signaled a shaky picture for demand, undercutting the effect of output disruptions in Libya.
In corporate news, Apple Inc tumbled after its second downgrade this week as Piper Sandler flagged concern about iPhone inventory levels. Shares of Endeavour Mining Plc fell in Toronto trading after the firm fired its chief executive officer for serious misconduct. McDonald’s Corp. stock also weakened after the fast-food chain said it was being hurt by boycotts in the Middle East.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:12 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0948
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.71 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1764 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $44,192.99
- Ether fell 0.3% to $2,268.98
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.00%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.610%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.11%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.