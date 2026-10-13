Stock Picks Today: HCLTech, RBL Bank, ICICI Pru AMC, UPL, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across IT, banks, industrial equipments, AMCs and agrochemical sector issuing fresh calls on HCLTech, RBL Bank, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, UPL, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Azad Engineering, while also sharing their outlook on pharma, alongside a broader view on CPI.

Kotak Securities on HCLTech

Maintain Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 1220 from Rs 1200

Margins surprise, products disappoint, valuations full

Healthy service growth offset by products weakness

Revised FY2027 organic revenue growth guidance to 1.6-3.1% (1-4% earlier)

Mega deals drive bookings rebound

Citi on HCLTech

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1050 from Rs 1030

Decent Q2; Services Guidance Implies Slow H2

EBIT margins surprised while software business disappointed

Mgmt. confident of slightly above the midpoint in services

Sustainability of margins key

HCL already trades at 20-25% premium to peers TCS/Infosys.

Kotak Securities on UPL

Upgrade to Add from Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 570 from Rs 640

Superform has the right ingredients for growth

An array of differentiated chemistries with sizeable potential

Backward integration of Ais underpin UPL's competitiveness vs China

Holding company discount remains the key overhang

ICICI Sec on Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Upgrade to Buy from Add; Hike TP to Rs 5380 from Rs 5050

India's largest battery materials portfolio and at the cusp of inflection

Two primary components supply to commence from H2FY27

LFP cathode materials undergoing approvals; commercial supplies expected H2FY28

Natural anode supplies to commence end of FY28.

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Citi on RBL Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 505

Strong NIM beat tempered by elevated provisioning

RoA recovery on the horizon

Advances growth accelerated by wholesale; Deposit mix shifts towards retail

Capital normalises post deployment; Emirates NBD integration on track.

Jefferies on ICICI Pru AMC

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3760 from Rs 3600

Q2 Results: Beat Led by Higher Revenue Yield

Yield improvement led by higher alternates and equity yields

Redemptions put pressure on net flows, but gross flows did not change

Alternates expansion on track.

GS on Azad Engineering

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3315

View BHEL contract as an incremental positive

Order provides exposure to domestic sourcing of heavy-duty gas turbine components

Believe addition of a domestic customer supports a broader addressable market for Azad's gas turbine component business

Jefferies on Pharma

Identifying Future CRDMO Winners

Past few years have seen a resurgence in India's CRDMO sector, marked by the listings of Sai Life, Anthem Bio, Cohance, and Piramal Pharma

Yet, a key challenge for investors remains differentiating these companies beyond financial performance

Outline six factors that drive long-term CRDMO success

Position Divi's and Sai Life ahead of peers, with Laurus and Anthem also ranking strongly across some of these parameters.

Brokerages on CPI

BofA

CPI at 5.5%, highest in almost two years

Will continue to see CPI headline inflation inching up given the higher crude prices and weather-related risks materializing

Continue to expect RBI hiking repo rate by 50 bps in FY27 and another 25 bps in Q1FY28.

GS

September headline CPI inflation rose to a 23-month high

October food price momentum is tracking below September, despite El Niño-related risks

Preliminary estimate for October headline inflation is 5.9% yoy, driven mainly by higher food inflation due to unfavourable base effects

UBS

CPI inflation in September was in line with our expectations

Expect full-year headline CPI inflation to average 5.2% in FY27 and remain above 5% through H1FY28

As inflation accelerates, real policy rates are likely to turn negative, necessitating a recalibration of monetary policy

Expect a cumulative 75 bps of rate hike in this hiking cycle, taking the repo rate to 6%

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