Havells India Ltd. rose to the highest level since its listing on Thursday after the company's net profit grew more than expectation during January-March. The scrip rose as much as 2.58% to Rs 1,706.85..The index gained consecutively in the second session with shares of Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors contributing the most..Benchmark equity indices recovered from Tuesday's fall and opened higher on gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank..At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was at 22,567.85, down 37.00 points or 0.16% and Sensex was at 74,402.44, lower by 91.05 points or 0.12%..Given the market dynamics, traders and investors are advised to seize buying opportunities during Nifty dips while implementing effective stop-loss strategies below the mentioned support levels, said Mandar Bhojane, research analyst at Choice Broking. "This cautious approach can help mitigate risks and capitalize on potential gains in today's trading session.".Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. contributed the most to the gains. .While those of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. capped the upside..Except Nifty Realty and Nifty IT, all sectoral indices open higher with Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Auto leading..Broader markets were mixed. The S&P BSE Midcap was 0.52% up, and the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.23% higher..On BSE, twelve sectoral indices advanced, and six declined out of 20. .Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 1,989 stocks 1,801 stocks rose, 1016 declined and 126 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.. Signs €45 million pact with auto tech supplier Forvia for engineering development activities in clean mobility sectorSource: Exchange filing. Target of Rs 1,560 (earlier Rs 1,325); 6.4% potential downsideQ4 results ahead of estimates on better margins, but top line was lowerMargin improvement led by cost savings, better efficiencies and higher utilisationsLloyd margins improved but growth was soft at 6% YoY, indicating market share lossKey to watch: strategy on Lloyd, given surplus capacityPick-up in summer products is encouraging, while B2B remains buoyantPer Havells, fans could see price increase in May, while deflation in lighting largely over Cautious given seasonality and input cost headwindsForecast FY25/26CL Ebitda margin of 10.2%/11.2% vs 10% in FY24.At pre-open, the Nifty 50 was at 22,567.85, down 37.00 points or 0.16% and Sensex was at 74,402.44, lower by 91.05 points or 0.12%. .April cargo volume at 36.2 MMT, up 12% YoYApril dry cargo volume up 7% YoY; Liquid & Gas cargo volume up 29% YoY & container volume up 14%April rail volume at 49,430 TEUs, up 5% YoYSource: Exchange filing.The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.17%.It closed at 7.19% on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency opened 2 paise stronger against the U.S. Dollar at 83.42.It closed at 83.44 on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.Maintains Buy with raised TP to Rs 725 from Rs 665 earlier, upside 16%4QFY24 Results, strong revenue growth drives estimate beatOutlook is CautiousOverall industry-wide outlook is muted, especially for India and US off-highway segment tractors India CV segment and India E2W segment uncertainty regarding govt incentivesGiven cautious stance on underlying demand, cut our FY25/26E earnings estimates slightly .Maintains 'Buy' On Hero With Target Rs 5,500, Upside 20%Hero MotoCorp’s total 2W volumes in April’24 rose 35%YoY (+9%MoM)Management noted volume growth was aided by greater traction in 125cc and 400+cc .Rating Suspended on Tata MotorsTata Motors Weak Base Aids YoY Volume Growth in CVs; MoM DeclineDomestic CV volumes rose 33%YoY due to a weak base of April’23Maintain Buy on Eicher Motors with TP 4600, 1% downsideSteady April’24 Volumes for Royal Enfield, up 12%Part of YoY growth would have been driven by new Himalayan VECV business saw volumes declining 18% YoY and 52% MoM.Maintains 'Buy' On Maruti, Target Rs 15,100, Upside 18%Steady volumes, Some Destocking Possible in the SwiftUV volumes were up 54%YoY;sharp 24%YoY decline in compact carsCompany announced opening of bookings for new Swift refresh on 1st May.Maintains 'Sell' On TVS Motors, Target Rs 1,450, Downside 30%Strong April’24 Wholesale Volumes up 27% yoyScooters up 34%, Motorcycles up 24%, EV UP 14% MoM.Citi Maintains neutral on Kotak; unchanged target at Rs 2040Investors monitoring management strategy / execution and management changesResignation of Mr. Manian set to bring back focus on management attritionResignation unlikely due to RBI actionManian, instrumental in transforming many businesses during his tenureManian has been spearheading corporate since April 2014, also looks at private banking and had oversight on investment banking.Target price raised to Rs 1,814 from Rs 1,544 earlierQ4FY24 results beat on margin and PAT; revenue growth in lineGrowth led by improvement in Lloyd marginKey negative was muted 6% YoY growth in Lloyd revenueStrong growth in ECD was led by fans Signs of real-estate led demand pick-up also visibleQ1FY25 will see broad-based price hikes to pass on commodity cost inflation. IT Department rectifies demand of Rs 2,763 crore for AY 2022-23 to Rs 1,505 croreSource: Exchange filing. Gets tax demand and penalty order worth Rs 212.5 crore from Uttar Pradesh tax authoritySource: Exchange filing.Target Rs 4065Latest airbus order to help enhance connectivity from India to Southern Europe, US and EUDomestic growth potential, expanding airport infra to make India 3rd largest aviation market globallyA321XLR aircraft to arrive in CY25; to help strengthen international market positionExpects intense competition in sector on resurgence of Air India.Total sales up 35% YoY at 5.33 lakh unitsMotorcycle sales up 35% YoY at 4.96 lakh unitsScooter sales up 36% YoY at 37,043 unitsDomestic sales up 33% YoY at 5.13 lakh unitsExports up 104% YoY at 20,289 unitsSource: Exchange filing.Citi Maintains 'Buy' On Indian Oil; Raises Target To Rs 205.Drop in Q4 gross refining margins on unexpected inventory lossImplied marketing Ebitda below expectations despite reversal to positive territoryOMC valuations remain undemanding, at discounts to historical levelsExpect integrated margins to be above historical averages over FY25-26Expects dynamic fuel prices to return post electionsExpect Q1FY25 to disappoint on higher crude prices, fuel rate cuts, weaker GRMs.Emkay Maintains 'Add' On Indian Oil; Raises Target By 13% To Rs 180Q4 adjusted Ebitda missed estimates by 27% on weaker refiningMarketing segment posted steady performancePetchem EBIT losses expanded sequentially on weak deltasExpect marketing business to improve post electionsTweak FY25-26 EPS estimates by 2-3% each.Maintain base case for 25 bps rate cuts at each meeting starting in July, for a total of 100 bps this yearFed will proceed to lower rates as soon as either core inflation data softens or labor market data weakensCore inflation will cooperate in the near term - could be sufficient for to start cutting rates in JulyExpect a sharper deterioration in labor market data.US Dollar Index at 105.71US 10-year bond yield at 4.62%Brent crude up 0.37% at $83.75 per barrelNymex crude up 0.38% at $79.30 per barrel Bitcoin was up 0.12% at $57,361.5.Nifty May futures down 0.19% to 22,718.3 at a premium of 113.45 points.Nifty May futures open interest up 0.37%.Nifty Bank May futures down 0.32% to 49,450.55 at a premium of 53.8 points.Nifty Bank May futures open interest up 4.66%.Nifty Options May 2 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options May 8 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 49,500 and maximum put open interest at 49,000.Securities in ban period: Biocon, Vodafone Idea..Moved into short-term ASM framework: Exicom Tele-Systems, Sun Pharma Advanced Research.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Dhani Services, Likhitha Infrastructure, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.Price Band change from 20% to 10%: GPT Infraprojects.Ex/record dividend: 360 One WAM..Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge of 36 lakh shares on April 29.Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoter Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh each created a pledge of 1.72 lakh shares between April 26 and 29..Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments India sold 5 lakh shares on April 30..Cartrade Tech: CMDB II sold 3.75 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 700.15 apiece.SBFC Finance: Arpwood Capital sold 1.1 crore shares (1.03%) at Rs 88.03 apiece, Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP sold 4.51 crore shares (4.23%) at Rs 88 apiece, while Custody Bank of Japan Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund bought 1.13 crore shares (1.06%) at Rs 88 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 68.74 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 88 apiece, SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.93 crore shares (1.81%) at Rs 88 apiece..Nirlon: Albula Investment Fund sold 30 lakh shares (3.32%), while Lotus Global Investments bought 3.78 lakh shares (0.42%) ICICI Prudential Fund bought ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 33.78 lakh shares (3.74%) at Rs 430 apiece..SBFC Finance Promoters Divest Entire Stake For Rs 493 Crore.Godrej Group: The Godrej family is set to split the 127-year-old conglomerate into two branches. Adi and Nadir Godrej will keep Godrej Industries with its five listed companies, while cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna will receive the unlisted Godrej & Boyce.Jindal Stainless: The company announced plans to invest Rs 5,400 crore across three major organic and inorganic capacity expansion decisions.BSE: The company has revised equity derivatives transaction charges from May 13.Wipro: The company received a multi-million-dollar deal with Nokia to overhaul the employee service desk.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 391 crore.Mold-Tek Technologies: The company appointed Donti Reddy Sarveswar Reddy as the chief financial officer.Paradeep Phosphates: The Central Pollution Control Board has conditionally revoked the closure of the Odisha plant for 90 days from April 29. Accordingly, the plant will resume its operation shortly.Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company received an order worth Rs 139 crore.Kotak Mahindra Bank: KVS Manian, joint managing director of the company, has resigned with immediate effect.Mahindra and Mahindra Financial: The company has appointed whole-time director Raul Rebello as executive director and chief executive officer from May 1..BSE Hikes Transaction Charges On Sensex, Bankex Options Contracts From May 13.Indiamart Intermesh (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 17.07% at Rs 315 crore vs Rs 269 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 316 crore).Ebitda up 33.73% at Rs 88.4 crore vs Rs 66.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 83.29 crore).Margin at 28.09% vs 24.59% (Bloomberg estimate 26.3%).Net profit up 78.49% at Rs 100 crore vs Rs 56 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 80.8 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.Havells India (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 12% to Rs 5,442 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,495 crore).Ebitda rose 20.4% to Rs 635 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 570 crore).Ebitda margin expands to 11.66% (Bloomberg estimate 10.4%).Net profit up 24.8% at Rs 447 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 401 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 19.05% at Rs 884 crore vs Rs 743 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 841 crore).Ebitda up 23.17% at Rs 248 crore vs Rs 201 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 240 crore).Margin at 28.05% vs 27.11% (Bloomberg estimate 28.5%).Net profit up 23.62% at Rs 148 crore vs Rs 120 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 138 crore).Board recommends a final dividend of Rs 1.53 per share.Castrol India (Q1) (YoY)Revenue up 2.42% at Rs 1,325 crore vs Rs 1294 crore.Ebitda up 1.1% at 294 crore vs Rs 291 crore.Margin at 22.16% vs 22.45%.Net profit up 6.78% at Rs 216 crore vs Rs 202 crore.Gravita India (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 15.28% at Rs 863 crore vs Rs 749 crore.Ebitda up 13.78% at Rs 72.15 crore vs Rs 63.41 crore.Margin at 8.35% vs 8.46%.Net profit up 8.48% at Rs 69.42 crore vs Rs 63.99 crore.Board approves interim dividend of Rs 5.2 per share.Vedant Fashions (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 363 crore vs Rs 342 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 369 crore).Ebitda up 4.28% at Rs 175.06 crore vs Rs 168 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 176 crore).Margin at 48.2% vs 49.13%, (Bloomberg estimate 47.8%).Net profit up 6.36% at Rs 116 crore vs Rs 109 crore, (Bloomberg estimate 108 crore).Board recommends dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.Adani Total Gas (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.09% at Rs 1,167 crore vs Rs 1,115 crore.Ebitda up 47.57% at Rs 288.02 crore vs Rs 195.17 crore.Margin at 24.68% vs 17.5%.Net profit up 71.54% at Rs 168 crore vs Rs 97.91 crore.Board recommends dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.Indus Towers (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 6.52% at Rs 7,193 crore vs Rs 6,753 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,311 crore).Ebitda up 19.03% at Rs 4,103 crore vs Rs 3,447 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,667 crore).Margin at 57.03% vs 51.03% (Bloomberg estimate 50.2%).Net profit up 32.44% at Rs 1,853.1 crore vs Rs 1,399 crore (Bloomberg estimate 1,460 crore).Adani Energy Solutions (Consolidated, YoY)Net Profit up 9.48% at Rs 381.29 crore vs Rs 348.25 crore.Revenue up 3.15% at Rs 4,706.85 crore vs Rs 4,562.73 crore.Ebitda up 2.49% at Rs 1,565.52 crore vs Rs 1,527.35 crore.Ebitda margin at 33.26% vs 33.47%.Neogen Chemicals (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 199.65 crore vs Rs 203.92 crore down 2.1%.Ebitda at Rs 35.79 crore vs Rs 32.59 crore up 9.81%.Margin at 17.92% vs 15.98%.Net profit at Rs 16.93 crore vs Rs 14.31 crore up 18.3%. Ambuja Cements (Standalone, YoY)Revenue at Rs 4780.32 crore vs Rs 4256.31 crore, up 12.31%.Ebitda at Rs 797.79 crore vs Rs 788.26 crore, up 1.2%.Margin at 16.68% vs 18.51%.Net profit at Rs 532.29 crore vs Rs 502.4 crore up 5.94%.Board recommends a final dividend of 2/share. Orient Cement (YoY)Revenue at Rs 888.02 crore vs Rs 876.03 crore up 1.36%.EBITDA at Rs 148.09 crore vs Rs 139.45 crore, up 6.19%.Margin at 16.67% vs 15.91%.Net profit at Rs 68.19 crore vs Rs 67.37 crore, up 1.21%.Board recommends a final dividend of 1.5/share. Adani Wilmar (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 13238.04 crore vs Rs 13872.64 crore, down 4.58%.Ebitda at Rs 363 crore vs Rs 178.1 crore, up 103.81%.Margin at 2.74% vs 1.28%.Net profit at Rs 156.75 crore vs Rs 93.61 crore, up 67.45%.Greenpanel Industries (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 396.59 crore vs Rs 441.41 crore, down 10.16%.Ebitda at Rs 51.27 crore vs Rs 76.22 crore, down 32.73%.Margin at 12.92% vs 17.26%.Net profit at Rs 29.8 crore vs Rs 68.92 crore, down 56.76%.Adani Power (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 13363.69 crore vs Rs 10242.06 crore up 30.47%.Ebitda at Rs 4849.74 crore vs Rs 1907.41 crore up 154.25%.Margin at 36.29% vs 18.62%.Net profit at Rs 2,737.24 crore vs Rs 5242.48 crore down 47.78%..Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Coforge, KEI Industries, KPR Mills, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, CIE Automotive India, Blue Dart Express, Ramkrishna Forgings, Railtel, Ceat, Voltamp Transformers, South Indian Bank, Ugro Capital, Astec Lifesciences, JBM Auto..Havells India Q4 Results: Profit Rises 25%, Beats Estimates.Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading lower on Thursday morning as the Federal Reserve held rate steady at the current levels and signalled for a higher-for-longer stance.Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's S&P ASX 200 were the only sectoral indices that rose.The US stock market got hit after the latest batch of economic data showed a plunge in consumer confidence and persistent wage pressures in the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, reported Bloomberg.The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.34% and 0.33% respectively as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.23%.Brent crude was trading up 0.37% at $83.75 per barrel. Gold was higher by 0.12% at $2,322.34 an ounce.The GIFT nifty was 60.5 points or 0.27% higher at 22,742.50 as of 07:55 a.m.India’s benchmark stock indices erased all gains and ended lower on Tuesday as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged. Decline in metal and information technology stocks also pressured the benchmarks.The NSE Nifty 50 ended 45.60 points, or 0.20%, lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 188.50 points down, or 0.25%, at 74,482.78.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,071.9 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers as well and bought equities worth Rs 1,429.1 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee closed 3 paise stronger against the US dollar at Rs 83.44..Adani Power Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 30.47%, Margin Expands