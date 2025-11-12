Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 12

Bharat Forge: The company’s arm, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has received orders worth over Rs 250 crore from the Defence Ministry for the supply of underwater system

Basf India: The company has signed a share purchase agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire a 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi.

Firstsource Solutions: The company has invested in AppliedAI to power next-generation enterprise automation

Hexaware Tech: The company has deepened its Google Cloud partnership with the launch of advanced insurance solutions, including two new offerings developed exclusively for Google Cloud.

Shree Renuka: The company’s arm has approved the allotment of shares up to Rs 57.4 crore on a rights basis.

Panacea Biotech: The company has received an order worth nearly Rs 41 crore for the supply of the Easyfive-TT vaccine.

Reliance Power : The company’s arm Reliance NU Energies gets letter of award from SJV for 750 MW / 3000 MWh renewable energy at tariff of Rs 6.74/KWh and Board Approves Seeking Shareholder Nod to Raise Up To $600 Mn Via Bonds

Kolte-Patil : The company announces Atul Bohra resigns as Group CEO

Tata Power: The company proposes to acquire a 40% stake in an SPV for Rs 1,572 crore and also proposes to acquire a stake in an SPV to develop a hydropower project worth nearly Rs 13,100 crore.

Power Grid: The company’s board will meet on Nov.17 to consider raising funds via NCDs.

Premier Explosives: The company has received an order worth Rs 16.4 crore for the supply of commercial explosives.

Hindustan Foods : The company enters business transfer pact with Ashish Industries, Vijay & partners for acquisition of Nashik manufacturing facility

Jsw Cement : The company signs pact to subscribe to 26% stake in JSW Green Energy Fifteen for Rs 21.78 crore.

Belrise Industries : The company approves scheme of amalgamation of arm H-One India with company

One Mobikwik : The company launches forex payments on mobile app in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay

Popular Vehicles : The company to extend corporate guarantee in favour of IndusInd Bank for up to Rs 37.5 crore.

Paras Defence : The company gets Rs 35.7 crore order from Defence Ministry to supply portable counter-drone systems

Cello World : The company to bring back 'Cello' brand for stationery & writing instruments; to acquire trademark from BIC Group

Bajaj Finserv : The company reports Bajaj General Insurance Oct gross direct premium at Rs 1,910 crore; Bajaj Life Insurance Oct total premium at Rs 1,135 crore.

IFCI : The company appoints Chirag Sapra as Chief Financial Officer effective Nov. 11.

Waaree Energies : The company gets order for supply of 360 MW solar modules

Biocon : The company acquires 1.06 crore CCDs of arm Biocon Biologics from Edelweiss Alternative for Rs 300 crore and approves issue of commercial papers up to Rs 550 crore on private placement basis

Trualt Bioenergy : The company enters into joint venture and share purchase pact with Sumitomo Corp to develop commercial CBG plants

Hexaware Tech : The company unable to reach settlement through mediation, evaluating initiation of legal proceedings to recover outstanding amounts from clients.

Sammaan Capital : The company offers to buy NCDs maturing on or before June 30, 2026.

Adani Enterprises : The company to raise funds via rights issue of 13.85 crore shares at Rs 1,800/share.

Federal Bank : The company acquires 3.2 crore shares of Ageas Federal Life from Ageas for Rs 97.4 crore, now holds 30% stake post-acquisition

Fortis Healthcare: IHH Healthcare has completed its Open Offers for Fortis and Fortis Malar, increasing its indirect stake in Fortis to 31.17% and in Malar to 62.73%.