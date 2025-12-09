Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 9

The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,000 mark, snapping a two-day gaining streak. The index ended 0.86% lower, down 225.90 points to 25,960.55. All sectoral indices closed in red throughout the course of the day's trade.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. are the top losers in the Nifty index. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU bank sectors bled the most during trade amid benchmarks outperforming broader market indices.

Kaynes fell over 10% for the second straight session. It along with Sterling and Wilson Ltd. were the top losers in Nifty Smallcap 250.