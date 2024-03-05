At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 104.87 or 0.14% at 73,767.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 22,371.25, down 34.35 points or 0.15%..Gets LoI for expansion of master gas phase in Saudi ArabiaProject involves laying of over 800 km of lateral gas pipelineSource: Exchange filing.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.06%.Source: Bloomberg. The local currency opened flat at 82.90 against the U.S. Dollar.Source: Bloomberg .Intel pact for providing AI solutions, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything applicationSource: Exchange filing.Nomura Maintains 'Neutral' on Ceat at Rs 2751 targetChennai Plant Visit Takeaways:Capacity expansion scope of 40k PCR tires/ day and 3000 truck radial tyres/ dayHigher export ramp up at plant on faster SKU rollout, shorter product development Ceat expects 2W replacement demand to pick up over next 2 years Truck radial tyre demand to remain weak over next fewquartersCompany expects exports to see good traction led by US entry Recent uptick in crude and rubber prices to to come in Q1FY25Expects Ceat to deliver 8% revenue CAGR over FY24-26Expects Ceat's EBITDA margins to stabilize at 13% over FY25-26.Motilal Oswal Maintains BUY on Ceat at Rs 3290 targetChennai Plant Visit Takeaways:Stable domestic OEM outlook, replacement demand pickup, softening RM prices to help margins in FY24Focus on V/2W/OHT/exports to help marginsCapex plans to benefit FCF and be long-term growth catalyst Current EPS does not fully capture new capacity ramp-up and capex plansRM costs could see an uptick in 1QFY25Exports contribution target at 25% of revenues vs 18% in FY23. Price target of Rs 570 (earlier Rs 500)Conditions apt to take the bold callConfident of increasing relevance upon assessment of ecommerce ecosystem, recent developmentsPeers have limited tools from unrelenting pricing pressure of DelhiveryDelhivery business model will magnify gains from volume gainsSee revenue CAGR of ~20% over FY2024E-32E, adj. Ebitda margin of 50-250 bps. Buyback for raising up to Rs 4,000 crore Buyback entitlement for reserved category set at 7 shares for every 27 held on record dateBuyback entitlement for general category set at 1 share for every 82 held on record dateSource: Exchange filing.Land parcel to have an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 3,000 croreSource: Exchange filing. Bank has co-lending relationships with few NBFCs starting May 2021Bank's gold co-lending arrangement with IIFL Finance has been in existence since August 2021As of now, Bank's portfolio performance has been satisfactoryHave due diligence process to give reasonable assurance on the co-lending portfolioSource: Exchange filing.Jefferies maintains buy on IIFL Finance with a TP of Rs 765 per shareIIFL Gold loan constitutes 32% of consol AUMProlonged restrictions can cause impact on earningsGold loans have higher ROA and higher run down ratesGold loans is 63% of co-lending AUMSpreads on co-lending gold loans higher at 8-9% vs 2-3% in housing loansRestriction stays for ~9months: impact on FY25 EPS at 25-30% and ROE of 5-5.5%.JP Morgan Rating: Overweight; TP unchanged at Rs 1,000Revises bull case for the stock to Rs 1,200 Demerger another step in simplifying structureTata Motors CV multiples could expand post demergerMore clarity needed on synergies in PV businesses.Nomura Rating: Hold; TP unchanged at Rs 900 CV valuation seen at 12X EV/EBITDA, or ~20% premium to Ashok LeylandThis implies ~35% of SOTP from CV business, implying value/share of Rs 330 PV valuation seen at 5X EV/EBITDA, or ~25% discount to Maruti SuzukiEV valuation seen at $3.6 billion as of last funding by TPG.NuvamaNo immediate impact of demerger on passive indicesCV to be smaller entity, PV to command higher valuationMerger of DVR to get completed in 6-8 months from now Sentiment positive as demerger follows subsidiarisation in 2022Potential risk of roll cost contraction near completion of demerger.Emkay Downgrades To Reduce Downgrade to Reduce, TP raised to Rs 950 (vs Rs 925 earlier)Demerger shows PV, CV units can operate on self-sustaining cash flowsTarget price raised to account for potential pure-play optionality in CVsDowngrade shows limited upside after recent run-up.Investec Rating: Hold; TP unchanged at Rs 900 CV valuation seen at 12X EV/EBITDA, or ~20% premium to Ashok LeylandThis implies ~35% of SOTP from CV business, implying value/share of Rs 330 PV valuation seen at 5X EV/EBITDA, or ~25% discount to Maruti SuzukiEV valuation seen at $3.6 billion as of last funding by TPG.Motilal OswalDowngrade Tata Motors to Neutral from BUY with an unchanged TP of INR1,000Demerger into two separate entities seems to be a step in right directionFor PV business they factor in 8.5% volume growth in FY25E/FY26E each For Indian CV business they factor in 6% volume growth in FY25E/FY26E eachFor JLR they factor in 7% volume growth in FY25E/FY26E eachExpects the consolidated entity to become net cash by FY26E.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.87U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.22%Brent crude down 0.07% at $82.74 per barrelNymex crude down 0.17% at $78.61 per barrelGIFT Nifty was down 25 points or 0.11% at 22,494.Bitcoin was up 1.59% at $68,567.13.Asia Stocks Face Pressure As China Congress Begins: Markets Wrap.Nifty March futures down by 0% to 22,500.95 at a premium of 95.35 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 0.22%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.05% to 47,685.65 at a premium of 229.55 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest down by 0.8.Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Zeel..RBI Bars IIFL Finance From Disbursing Gold Loans With Immediate Effect.Price Band changes from 10% to 5%: Balaji Telefilms, Wockhardt.Price Band changes from 20% to 10%: Data Patterns.Ex/record bonus issue: Capri Global Capital.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Action Construction Equipment.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Bf Utilities..China Sets Ambitious Growth Target Amid Push To Boost Confidence.Exicom Tele-Systems: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 142 apiece. The Rs 429 crore IPO was subscribed 129.54 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (121.8 times), retail investors (119.59 times), and non-institutional investors (153.22 times). Platinum Industries: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 171 apiece. The Rs 235.32 crore IPO was subscribed 2.08 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (151 times), retail investors (50.99 times), and non-institutional investors (141.83 times). .R K Swamy: The public issue was subscribed to 2.19 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (2.97 times), retail investors (7.87 times), and institutional investors (0.01 times).Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed to 136.99 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (250.38 times), retail investors (58.25 times), and institutional investors (189.28 times)..Swan Energy: Leading Light Fund VCC The Triumph Fund sold 25.18 lakh shares (0.95%) at Rs 721.09 apiece.Tourism Finance Corp: Shruti Mohta bought 4.75 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 227.06 apiece..Macrotech Developers Lauches QIP To Raise Rs 3,300 Crore.Chambal Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 34.75 lakh shares on Feb. 28..Swan Energy's QIP Opens At Rs 703.29/share.Tata Motors: The company has approved a proposal to split the company into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles as it looks to boost growth and improve accountability.IIFL Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has directed the company to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect. However, the company can continue servicing its existing loans.State Bank of India: The public sector bank has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of its March 6 deadline to furnish data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme.Macrotech Developers: The company has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 3,300 crore.AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with the company.Jio Financials Services: Promoters Sikka Ports and Terminals, Jamnagar Utilities and Power will acquire up to 14 crore shares of the company.Elantas Beck India: The company will enter into a contract manufacturing arrangement with ACTEGA GmbH, a sister company of the ALTANA Group, to supply commercial shipments.Brigade Enterprises: The company announced the launch of Dioro at Brigade El Dorado. The project size is around 6.1 million square feet, with a potential revenue value of Rs 380 crore.Jindal Stainless: The company commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless-steel plant in Hisar, Haryana.Easy Trip Planners: The company with Punjab National Bank has introduced the PNB EMT Co-branded Credit Card. This card offers rewards for travel-related spending, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages.Cyient: The company partnered with Mass Medic to accelerate MedTech innovation.Oil and Natural Gas Corp.: The company appointed Nandan Verma as the executive director.NTPC: The company’s unit signed a joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for the development of renewable power parks and projects in Uttar Pradesh.AGS Transact Technologies: The company’s digital payments brand Ongo has partnered with Patanjali Ayurved to launch open-loop cobranded prepaid cards. These prepaid cards can be accepted on any device on the Rupay network in India.Tanla Platforms: The company announced the launch of Messaging as a Platform for Telcos to support Google Rich Business Messaging.LTIMindtree: The company's product division, Fosfor, announced the launch of the Fosfor Decision Cloud.NBCC: The company’s unit received an order worth Rs 92 crore from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Register of Shipping to develop green energy and autonomous vessels.Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company will establish a new 300-bed multi-specialty hospital in Thane, Mumbai, with an investment of approximately Rs 500 crore.Thomas Cook: The company’s subsidiary has acquired a 50% stake in 500 FT Investment L.L.C., UAE, to establish a travel-related business.Mishtann Foods: The company has received in-principal approval from BSE for a proposed rights issue of equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 49.90 crore..Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, IIFL Finance, SBI, Macrotech Developers, JFS, NTPC, Exicom Tele-Systems.Asian markets were mixed after falling in the early trade with China's CSI 300 rebounded from its day's low to trade higher. Australia's S&P /ASX 200 also erased most of its losses and were trading flat. Taiwan's Taiex added 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4%.China has set an ambitious growth target of 5% in 2024, raising expectations for officials to unleash more stimulus as they try to lift confidence in a slowing economy.The relentless rally in U.S. stocks took a breather on Monday, with traders awaiting this week’s batch of job data and remarks from key Federal Reserve officials for clues on the interest-rate outlook, according to Bloomberg.Brent crude was trading 0.14% lower at $82.68 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.09% at $2,112.61 an ounce.The March futures contract of the GIFT Nifty index traded 25 points or 0.11% lower at 22,494.India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the third day in a row on Monday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 27.20 points or 0.12%, higher at 22,405.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 66.14 points or 0.09%, to end at 73,872.29. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,440.90 and the Sensex touched a lifetime high of 73,990.13.Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after two sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 564.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,542.8 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.89 against the U.S. dollar.