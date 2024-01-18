Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 21,400; LTIMindtree, NHPC, Adani Enterprises In Focus

NHPC: The government will sell up to a 3.5% stake via an offer for sale on Jan. 18 and 19. The floor price of the offer for sale is set at Rs 66 per share, indicating a discount of 9.6% to the current market price.

Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years.

Shriram Finance: The company raised $750 million through social bonds from international bond markets.

Nazara Tech: The company plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore via a preferential issue of shares at Rs 872.15 apiece. The company acquired a 10.77% stake in social influencer platform Kofluence Tech Pvt. for Rs 32.41 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via an equity issue.

Natco Pharma: The company invested $2 million in the Delhi-based biotech startup Cellogen Therapeutics.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company signed a contract worth Rs 200 crore with Torrent Gas for implementing a close-loop fleet programme.

Sundaram Finance: The company has exposure to alternate investment funds of Rs 270.28 crore as of Jan. 18.

RailTel Corp: The company received an order worth Rs 82.41 crore from South Central Railway in the Secunderabad Division.

Balaji Amines: The company received BIS certification for the product Morpholine from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Intellect Design Arena: The company received approval to set up its branch office at GIFT City.

Manali Petrochemicals: The company has resumed operations at its Manali Plant.

OnMobile Technologies: The company has appointed Sreejith Chandrasekharan as Chief Technology Officer.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India: RS Rajagopal Sastry has resigned from the position of CFO.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened two new stores in Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) and Sehore (Madhya Pradesh). The total number of stores as of today stands at 344.

Uniparts India: The company has been awarded an order of $1.2 million from Doosan Bobcat North America for the supply of construction equipment parts. The award is subject to the execution of the purchase order.