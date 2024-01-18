Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 21,400; LTIMindtree, NHPC, Adani Enterprises In Focus
Follow for real-time updates on market movements and key indicators for Jan. 18.
- Oldest First
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.25
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.09%
Brent crude up 0.24% at $78.07 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.34% at $72.81 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 45.5 points or 0.20% at 21,404 as of 7:40 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.29% at $42,515.25
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures down by 2.01% to 21,589.55 at a premium of 17.6 points.
Nifty January futures open interest down by 8.55%.
Nifty Bank January futures down by 4.2% to 46,159.25 at a premium of 94.8 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 19.75%.
Nifty Options Jan 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 21,800 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,0000.
Bank Nifty Options Jan 25 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 36,500.
Securities in the ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Polycab India, PVRINOX, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
Block Deals
Jindal Saw: Cresta Fund sold 18 lakh shares (0.56%), while Nippon India Mutual Fund - Small Cap Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.31%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3.99 lakh shares (0.12%), Societe Generale bought 1.99 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 519 apiece.
Pricol: Minda Corp. sold 1.83 lakh shares (15.07%) for Rs 343.5 apiece. TNTBC as The Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 30.97 lakh shares (2.54%), Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund bought 30.7 lakh shares (2.51%), Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought 30.3 lakh shares (2.48%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 17.5 lakh shares (1.43%), Tata Mutual Fund bought 17.49 lakh shares (1.43%), Goldman Sachs India bought 14.9 lakh shares (1.22%), and among others at Rs 343.5 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Tourism Finance Corp: Alpana Mundra sold 7.6 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 169.32 apiece and Vivek Mundra sold 9.3 lakh shares (1.03%) at Rs 172 apiece.
Hi-Tech Pipes: Ajay Kumar and Sons sold 11.13 lakh shares (0.85%) and Parveen Bansal sold 9 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 140.09 apiece.
IPO Offerings
Medi Assist Healthcare: The public issue was subscribed 16.25 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (40.14 times), non-institutional investors (14.85 times), and retail investors (3.19 times).
Stocks To Watch
NHPC: The government will sell up to a 3.5% stake via an offer for sale on Jan. 18 and 19. The floor price of the offer for sale is set at Rs 66 per share, indicating a discount of 9.6% to the current market price.
Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years.
Shriram Finance: The company raised $750 million through social bonds from international bond markets.
Nazara Tech: The company plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore via a preferential issue of shares at Rs 872.15 apiece. The company acquired a 10.77% stake in social influencer platform Kofluence Tech Pvt. for Rs 32.41 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via an equity issue.
Natco Pharma: The company invested $2 million in the Delhi-based biotech startup Cellogen Therapeutics.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company signed a contract worth Rs 200 crore with Torrent Gas for implementing a close-loop fleet programme.
Sundaram Finance: The company has exposure to alternate investment funds of Rs 270.28 crore as of Jan. 18.
RailTel Corp: The company received an order worth Rs 82.41 crore from South Central Railway in the Secunderabad Division.
Balaji Amines: The company received BIS certification for the product Morpholine from the Bureau of Indian Standards.
Intellect Design Arena: The company received approval to set up its branch office at GIFT City.
Manali Petrochemicals: The company has resumed operations at its Manali Plant.
OnMobile Technologies: The company has appointed Sreejith Chandrasekharan as Chief Technology Officer.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India: RS Rajagopal Sastry has resigned from the position of CFO.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened two new stores in Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) and Sehore (Madhya Pradesh). The total number of stores as of today stands at 344.
Uniparts India: The company has been awarded an order of $1.2 million from Doosan Bobcat North America for the supply of construction equipment parts. The award is subject to the execution of the purchase order.
Keystone Realtors: The company will acquire 50% of the Ajmera Realty unit, Ajmera Luxe Realty, for Rs 50,000.