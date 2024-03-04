Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. handled 35.4 MMT of total cargo in February, implying a healthy 33% year-on-year growth.While most ports observed a year-on-year jump in volumes, Dhamra Port recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo of 4.22 MMT, according to an exchange filing.Shares of Adani Ports rose to as much as 1.36% to an all-time high of Rs 1,356.55 apiece on the NSE. The stock is trading 0.39% higher at Rs 1,343.55 per share, compared to a 0.01% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:39 a.m.Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 0.9%..One 97 Communication declined 3.47% to Rs 400.00 apiece, the lowest level since Feb 29. It was trading 1.92% lower at Rs 406.45 apiece, as of 9:51 a.m. This compares to a 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has declined 35.04% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.83.Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 69.0%..Signature Global (India) Ltd. extended gains to a new all-time high on Monday as the positive sentiment after reporting record pre-sales of luxury homes in a Gurugram project.Shares of Signature Global (India) jumped as much as 2.37% to hit a record high at Rs 1,423.95. The scrip is trading at 1.37% at Rs 1,410 as of 9:41, compares to a 0.06% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating that stock may be overbought.The one analyst tracking the stock maintain a 'sell' rating with a downside return potential of 22.4%.NTPC Ltd rose as much as 3.58% to Rs 348.05 apiece, its highest level. It pared gains to trade 2.7% higher at Rs 351.30 apiece, as of 9:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 101% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.53 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.08.Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.1%..India's benchmark indices opened higher, with the NSE Nifty touching fresh record high, tracking gains in shares NTPC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 was up 46.85 points or 0.21%, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 132.28 points or 0.18% up at 73,938.43. "The Nifty 50 has closed in a doji candle near an all time high and we expect some consolidation with key supports at 22,000 levels on the downside," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.On the higher side the pivot resistance is placed at 22,550 levels followed by 22,800 and could test in the coming few weeks. The RSI is trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are overbought on hourly charts from current levels, Jain said.Highest call OI is placed at 22,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 22,000 for the weekly expiry, he added..NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India, Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. added to the benchmark index.Tata Steel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., and ITC Ltd. limited gains to the benchmark index. .On NSE, seven out of 12 sectors rose, and five sectors declined. The Nifty Energy index rose over 1% to become the top performer among sectoral indices, and the Nifty Media index fell over 1% to become the worst performer among sectoral indices. .On BSE, broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap declined 0.13% and 0.44% respectively.Out of 20 sectors complied by nine sectors advanced, and 11 sectors declined. The S&P BSE Utilities index rose the most among sectoral indices, and the S&P BSE Consumer Durable index fell the most among sectoral indices..Market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. Around 1,687 stocks declined, and 1,436 stocks rose, and 121 stocks remained unchanged on BSE..At pre-open, NSE Nifty 50 was trading 25 points or 0.11% higher at 22,403.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex was96.95 points or 0.13% higher at 73,903.09. .The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.05%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 6 paise to open at 82.85 against the U.S. Dollar.It closed at 82.91 on Friday.Source: Bloomberg.Client base at 2.14 crore, up 4.9% Gross client acquisition at 10.1 lakh, down 1.7% Average daily orders at 82.2 lakh, up 8.7% Source: Exchange filing.Biocon Biologics signs settlement pact with Bayer and Regeneron Pharma for introduction of Yesafili into the Canadian market.Biocon Biologics has secured a launch date for Yesafili, set no later than July 1, 2025.Settlement resolves multiple parallel patent infringement proceedings in Canada.Source: Exchange filing.Total cargo volumes at 35.4 MMT, up 33% YoYWell on track to surpass the 400 MMT mark before end of FY24 Dhamra Port recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo of 4.22 MMTSource: Exchange filing.Morgan Stanley maintained 'Overweight' on Gujarat Gas Ltd with a Target Price of Rs 579.The brokerage saw price cuts to help company regain market share in ceramics.Spot LNG prices may continue to fall, making gas more attractive than alternatives.The brokerage expects significant upside to volumes with 80% of long-term LNG contracts up for renewal by mid-2025.Expects the global gas glut to support margins at mid-cycle levels..Moragn Stanley maintained 'Overweight' on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. with a price target of Rs 3,129.HAL won aero engine contract worth Rs 5,250 crore.Aero engines are to be produced by the Koraput Division of HAL.HAL is expected to sustain operational capability of Indian Air Force MiG-29 fleetUpside Risk: Ministry of Defence increasing its indigenization thrustDownside Risk: Order Delay.Bernstein maintains outperform on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,100.Growth prioritization is falling towards the end of pecking order.Loan growth can decline to 10% with deposit growth of 18%-20%.Selective loan growth is to ensure EPS impact is minimal..HSBC Global Research maintained a 'Buy' on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs1,750.HDFC Bank is already gaining 18-20% incremental deposit market share.Most of the lender's deposit growth is coming through CASA and retail, the brokerage said.Explicitly lowering loan growth guidance may actually be a catalyst, HSBC Global Research said.Offers possible returns of a 15-29% CAGR over FY24-27e from current levels..U.S. Dollar Index at 103.89U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.19%Brent crude up 0.23% at $83.74 per barrelNymex crude up 0.11% at $80.06 per barrel Bitcoin was up 0.91% at $63,426.45.Asian Equities Advance Ahead of China Policy Meet: Markets Wrap.Nifty March futures up by 1.31% to 22,451.25 at a premium of 112.5 points.Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.28%.Nifty Bank March futures up by 2.26% to 47,578 at a premium of 291.1 points.Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,500.Securities in ban period: Zeel..China To Unveil GDP Target, Avoid ‘Bazooka’ Stimulus At Meeting.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences..Indian Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on March 11 and 13.Whirlpool of India: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.PNB Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March 4.Tarc: To meet analysts and investors on March 4.Mahindra Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 6, 7, and 8.Ajmera Realty: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.Vedanta Fashion: To meet analysts and investors on March 6..Nifty In Technical Charts: New Highs Once Again.Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 28..Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 1.5 lakh shares on Feb. 28..Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: APIS Growth 6 sold 99.6 lakh shares (1.7%) at Rs 553.01 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 69.6 lakh shares (1.19%) at Rs 553 apiece, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 30 lakh shares (0.51%)..Nifty In Technical Charts: New Highs Once Again.Ultramarine and Pigments: Swayam Rajiv Doshi bought 1.47 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 399.96 apiece.Suven Pharmaceuticals: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable bought 15.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 698.15 while, Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 689.19 apiece..Paytm Payments Bank: Financial Intelligence Unit Imposes Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty Under PMLA.Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed to 6.97 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (6.22 times), retail investors (10.21 times), institutional investors (1.86 times).Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed to 8.01 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (8.92 times) and other investors bid for 6.93 times..Axis Bank To Raise Rs 4,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures.Zee Entertainment Enterprise: A Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at the company and reported that the market regulator has found a $241 million accounting issue at the company.One 97 Communications: The Financial Intelligence Unit of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violations of the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.Jio Financial Services: The Bombay Stock Exchange announced its periodic reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices on Thursday, with Jio Financial Services being the only addition to the S&P BSE Large Cap.Axis Bank: The company approved the raising of Rs 4,000 crore via long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures, and other debt instruments. The fundraise will have a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore.Asian Paints: The company will set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 4 lakhs KL per annum. The approximate investment for the facility is Rs 2,000 crore.Torrent Power: The company received a Rs 2,700 crore order from Railway Energy Management for installing about 325 MW of renewable capacity. The company received a letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to supply power from a a gas-based power project.Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea: Tanla Platforms has signed a definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy 'Messaging as a platform' in India.Cipla: The company completed the transfer of generics business to to Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Ltd. as a going concern on a slump basis. U.S. FDA completed the pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China with zero observations. Subsidiary Cipla (EU) with Kemwell Biopharma UK Ltd. and MNI Ventures received confirmation of incorporation of joint venture company MKC Biotherapeutics Inc. from Secretary of State, Delaware, U.S.PVR Inox: The company opened a 4-screen multiplex in Patna and a 14-screen multiplex in Pune.Larsen & Turbo: The company’s arm has transferred the remaining 25% stake in step-down unit IIML to Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg on Feb. 29.Maruti Suzuki India: The company reported total production volume at 1.78 lakh units vs. 1.59 lakh units year-on-year for the month of February.Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales at 4.68 lakh units vs. 3.94 lakh units year-on-year and total exports at 23,153 units vs. 12,143 units.Welspun Corp.: The company’s unit proposed to set up a manufacturing facility for plastic pipes and water storage tanks in Madhya Pradesh for an investment of Rs 400 crore.Rainbow Children's Medicare: The company has inaugurated a new 80-bed hospital in Tamil Nadu. After this, the total bed capacity of the company will increase to 1,885 beds. The total project cost is Rs 60 crore.Lemon Tree: The company signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under its brand, ‘Keys Lite’.PFC: The company incorporated Bhuj II Transmission for the development of 'Augmentation of Transformation Capacity at Bhuj-11 PS' and Angul Sundargarh Transmission for the development of 'Eastern Region Transmission Limited Generation Scheme-I'.FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company expands its global footprint with the launch of Nysaa, the first ever beauty retail store in Dubai, in collaboration with Apparel Group.SH Kelkar & Co.: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in New Jersey, USA.Angel One: The company collaborated with a group of seasoned wealth managers to lead its tech-led omnichannel wealth management business.Ganesha Ecosphere: The company announced the start of commercial operations at its subsidiary's production lines for recycled polyester staple fibre and rPET chips in Telangana.Harsha Engineers: The company has terminated HASPL Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in accordance with applicable laws as per a certificate issued by the state corporation commission.Godrej Properties: The company entered into an agreement to develop a township project on a 62-acre parcel in North Bengaluru, with an estimated booking value of approximately Rs 5,000 crore.Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company signed a five-year pact with Axis Bank for sales, distribution and marketing, along with expense management to drive forex card spends and greater usage of the software.PSP Projects: The company bagged two projects: to construct and maintain the Human and Biological Gallery at Science City, Ahmedabad, for Rs 268.11 crore and to construct the commercial building ORYX at GIFT City for Rs 118.13 crore.SJVN: The company will develop a 200 MW solar park worth Rs 1,100 crore in Khavda, Gujarat, on a build, own and operate basis.NTPC: The board approved a Rs 17,195.31 crore investment for two 800 MW power plants under the third stage of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project.Dr. Lal PathLabs: Bharath U resigned from the post of CEO due to undisclosed reasons. His last working day will be on or before May 20.JSW Steel: Subsidiary JSW Steel Italy SRL signed a MoU to relaunch the Steelworks site in Piombino. The deal provides four months of collaboration for the execution of the programme agreement.Info Edge (India): The company’s mobile applications, Naukri Jobseeker, Naukrigulf Job Search App, and 99acres, were reinstated on the Google Play Store after being removed for alleged violations of payment policies.Matrimony.com: The company received a letter from Google stating it can't protect the delisting of apps from the Play Store if the company does not adhere to Google Play's payment policy. The company said it is in the process of initiating further actions to restore the apps, and its appeal is still pending before the Supreme Court.HG Infra Engineering: The company got a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for a construction project worth Rs 447.1 crore.Vimta Labs: The company received a grant of Rs 4.1 crore from the Government of India for the upgrade of its food testing laboratory.Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The company opened a new assembly line for electric two-wheelers in Jharkhand, with an initial annual capacity of 20,000 units.Patel Engineering: The company received a Letter of Acceptance for a Rs 525.36 crore contract with a joint venture partner in Khammam City, Telangana, for the RCC protection wall project. Patel Engineering’s share in the contract is Rs 267.93 crore.Brigade Enterprises: The company launched a project in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of Rs 380 crore.Apollo Tubes: The company received Rs 16.86 crore in GST demand, including tax, interest, and penalty, from the State Tax Officer, Tamil Nadu.MOIL: The company produced 1.51 lakh tonne of manganese ore, 15% more than the year-ago period. Overall production registered growth of 37% to 15.84 lakh tonne up to February.Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company commissioned a 120 TPD liquid glucose unit in Malda, West Bengal.Finolex Industries: The company signed a pact to buy a 15.3% stake in Hinduja Renewables One Pvt. for Rs 3.14 crore, to purchase solar power for 25 years..Japan's Nikkei crossed 40,000 mark for the first time in the first session of the week, taking cues from Friday's record rally on Wall Street.The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.76% higher at 40,214.29, and the S&P ASX 200 was 0.1% higher at 7,750.90 as of 6:31 a.m.Market participants are keenly awaiting for China's 14th National People's Congress, an annual parliamentary meeting, to see whether the country announces further stimulus measures.The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.80% and 1.14% higher, respectively on Friday, after touching record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.23%.Brent crude was trading 0.37% higher at $83.86 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,082.63 an ounce.GIFT Nifty was trading 16.5 points or 0.07% down at 22,512.00 as of 7:32 a.m.India’s benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35.The gauges extended their rally to end at fresh closing highs in a special training session on Saturday. Both Nifty and Sensex hit new highs in the first of the two sessions held during the day. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 60.8 points or 0.08%, higher at 73,806.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 39.65 points or 0.18%, to end at 22,378. Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 3,814.5 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian stock closed flat at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar..Asset Managers Are Quietly Purging Their Portfolios Of Tax Risk.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 4