Stock Market Holiday Today: Are BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On October 22?
There are a total of three stock market holidays in October 2025.
Diwali Stock Market Holiday: On Tuesday, October 22, both BSE and NSE will remain closed to mark Bali Pratipada, a festival celebrating the return of King Bali to Earth.
The equity, F&O, and currency markets will also remain closed on October 22, 2025. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half, and trading will be open only in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards).
The holiday is particularly observed in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, creating an extended festive break for traders and investors.
Diwali celebrations in India span across five to six days in different states, starting with Dhanteras. As the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik falls on October 20, many states celebrated Diwali on this day. However, in a few states, the Diwali holiday was observed on October 21, as per regional calendars.
The Mumbai-based stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), were also closed on October 21, as it was a public holiday in Maharashtra due to Diwali (apart from the special Muhurat Trading Session which took place in the afternoon).
Muhurat Trading 2025 Highlights
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended flat after paring most gains from the beginning of the Muhurat Trading session. ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. shares were top draggers.
The Nifty 50 ended 0.10% higher at 25,868.60, and the Sensex ended 0.07% higher at 84,426.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the NSE Nifty 50 index.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Bajaj Finserve Ltd. limited losses to the NSE Nifty 50 index.
ALSO READ
Diwali Muhurat Trading: Nifty, Sensex Settle Flat After Erasing Most Gains As ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Weigh
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025
After October 22, two more stock market holidays are scheduled for the remainder of 2025.
Both BSE and NSE will observe holidays on November 5 (for Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab) and December 25 (for Christmas).
Regular Stock Market Trading Schedule
Trading on the equities segment occurs every day except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the exchanges. The timings include:
Pre-open session: 9 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.
Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Closing session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Block deal session: 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
The stock exchanges reserve the right to alter trading hours or declare additional closures as necessary.