Stock Market Holiday Today: Are BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On October 22?

Diwali Stock Market Holiday: On Tuesday, October 22, both BSE and NSE will remain closed to mark Bali Pratipada, a festival celebrating the return of King Bali to Earth.

The equity, F&O, and currency markets will also remain closed on October 22, 2025. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half, and trading will be open only in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards).

The holiday is particularly observed in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, creating an extended festive break for traders and investors.

Diwali celebrations in India span across five to six days in different states, starting with Dhanteras. As the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik falls on October 20, many states celebrated Diwali on this day. However, in a few states, the Diwali holiday was observed on October 21, as per regional calendars.

The Mumbai-based stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), were also closed on October 21, as it was a public holiday in Maharashtra due to Diwali (apart from the special Muhurat Trading Session which took place in the afternoon).