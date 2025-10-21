ADVERTISEMENT
Diwali Muhurat Trading: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Start To Samvat; SBI, NSDL Shares In Focus
Follow NDTV Profit's blog for latest stock price movement, analysts' view, and other updates on Muhurat Trading.
ADVERTISEMENT
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live coverage of Muhurat trading on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open on a positive note in the special one-hour session. The NSE Nifty 50 will face strong resistance at 26,000.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Stock Market Today| Muhurat Trading LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Expected To Open Higher
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to continue their rally in Tuesday's ausipicious muhurat trade session. The Nifty 50 will find first resistance at 25,900 and then at 26,000. The support for the index is at 25,800.
The benchmark indices gained for the fourth straight day with Nifty closing above the 25,800 mark. Nifty 50 ended 0.52% higher at 25,843.15 and Sensex closed 0.49% higher at 84,363.37 on Monday. The Nifty rose over 0.84% during the day to 25,926.20, while the Sensex was up 0.84% to 84,656.56.
ALSO READ
Diwali Trade Setup: Nifty Faces Resistance At 26,000–26,300 — Key Levels To Watch For Muhurat Trading
Opinion
Diwali Trade Setup: Nifty Faces Resistance At 26,000–26,300 — Key Levels To Watch For Muhurat Trading
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT