Diwali Muhurat Trading: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Start To Samvat; SBI, NSDL Shares In Focus

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to continue their rally in Tuesday's ausipicious muhurat trade session. The Nifty 50 will find first resistance at 25,900 and then at 26,000. The support for the index is at 25,800.

The benchmark indices gained for the fourth straight day with Nifty closing above the 25,800 mark. Nifty 50 ended 0.52% higher at 25,843.15 and Sensex closed 0.49% higher at 84,363.37 on Monday. The Nifty rose over 0.84% during the day to 25,926.20, while the Sensex was up 0.84% to 84,656.56.