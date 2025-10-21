Muhurat Trading 2025: From Timings To Top Stocks To Buy For Samvat 2082; Here Are The Details

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: As the festival season began Saturday, stock market participants have grown eager for the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.'s annual special trading session, Muhurat Trading. The exchanges are set to conduct the one-hour special trading session on Tuesday.

This year it will be the beginning of Samvat 2082.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) released a circular on September 22 announcing the Muhurat trading schedule for this Diwali. According to the communication, the special one-hour trading session will be held today afternoon, replacing the traditional evening slot when Muhurat trading session was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.