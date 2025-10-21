Muhurat Trading 2025: From Timings To Top Stocks To Buy For Samvat 2082; Here Are The Details
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: As the festival season began Saturday, stock market participants have grown eager for the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.'s annual special trading session, Muhurat Trading. The exchanges are set to conduct the one-hour special trading session on Tuesday.
This year it will be the beginning of Samvat 2082.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) released a circular on September 22 announcing the Muhurat trading schedule for this Diwali. According to the communication, the special one-hour trading session will be held today afternoon, replacing the traditional evening slot when Muhurat trading session was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Diwali Mahurat Trading 2025 Timings
As stated in the official circular, the pre-opening window of Muhurat Trading 2025 is scheduled on Tuesday, October 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., after which the main trading session will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
This special trading session is divided into multiple slots dedicated to specific market segments, such as stocks, derivatives and commodities.
The block deal window will operate from 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a special pre-open segment for IPOs and relisted stocks that will continue until 2:15 p.m.
Trading for securities will continue in the market between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The closing session is slated for 2:55 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Trade adjustments are permitted up to 3:15 pm.
Muhurat Trading 2025 Sessions And Timings
Muhurat Trading Timings 2025 For Corporate Bonds (T+1 Settlement)
Why Muhurat Trade Timing Was Preponed This Year?
In 2024, the Muhurat trading session was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reason for the shift in timing for the special session is that the Kartika Amavasya Tithi which started on October 20 at 3:44 p.m. and ends on October 21 at 5:54 p.m. Thus, the new timings will ensure that the trading session is aligned with the auspicious occasion.
Muhurat Trading 2025 Top Stocks To Buy
Swiggy, TVS Motor are among PL Capital's top 8 bets to buy this Samvat 2082. Anantraj, TVS Motor are among the other stocks listed in their report.
Nykaa, Swiggy, Dixon Technology Services and Syrma SGS Technology are among Centrum's top 10 bets to buy this Samvat 2082.
Swiggy, BEL and LT Foods are among Motilal Oswal's top 10 bets for Samvat 2082.
TCS, L&T, Bank Of Barods are among Angel One's top five bets for Samvat 2082.
HDFC, Kaynes Tech, L&T, Allied Blenders are among ICICI's bets for Samvat 2082.
JSW Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coforge are among Axis Direct's top bets for Samvat 2082.
Suzlon Energy, SBI, Infosys, Maruti are among Geojit’s top bets for Samvat 2082.
TVS Motor, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals are among SBI Securities' top bets for Samvat 2082.
State Bank of India, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. and National Securities Depository Ltd. are some of the other stocks that will catch investors' attention during Muhurat Trading.
Muhurat Trading History
Asia's oldest stock exchange introduced the Muhurat trading session, the Bombay Stock Exchange, in 1957. The word ‘Muhurat’ translates to ‘auspicious time’, and the practice stems from the traditional belief that beginning financial activities during an auspicious period ensures prosperity.
This sentiment likely manifested itself as the Muhurat Trading session by the Indian stock exchanges, gaining significance, partly because it happens on a market holiday, that is, Diwali.
Since its inception, Muhurat trading has been held every Diwali for an hour. The session allows both stock buying and selling, similar to any regular trading day.
What Happens In Muhurat Trading?
During Diwali, the NSE and BSE conduct the Muhurat trading session. The session comprises of:
Block Deal Session: In this initial phase, traders commit to buying or selling a security at a predetermined price, which must be reported to the stock exchange.
Pre-Open Session: Also known as the 'Call Auction,' this is when the stock exchange calculates the opening price based on supply and demand, a process that usually takes around eight minutes.
Main Trading Window: This is the core of the Muhurat trading, lasting for approximately one hour, where the bulk of transactions are executed.
Call Auction Session: During this part of the session, trades involving securities that are not frequently traded, known as the 'illiquid', based on the specific criteria outlined by the exchange.
Closing Session: In this stage, traders and investors are allowed to place orders at the market's closing price.
What Is Muhurat Trading?
Muhurat Trading is a symbolic trade session, which is conducted for an hour on Diwali, the festival of lights. Muhurat means an auspicious time to begin something new. So, the one-hour session is considered a great time for investments and new ventures.
Many investors from the northern and western states of India conduct token trades to mark the auspicious beginning of the new year or Samvat in the hope that it will bring prosperity throughout the year. Some traders buy stocks during this one-hour session to keep in their portfolio as a lucky charm.