Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: Suzlon Energy, SBI, Infosys, Maruti Among Geojit’s Top Bets For Samvat 2082
Geojit has picked the likes of HUL, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consumer, in an attempt to leverage India's consumption story in Samvat 2082.
With Diwali 2025 approaching, traders are preparing for the Muhurat trading session. Brokerages have released their stock picks for Samvat 2082.
On Wednesday, SBI Securities shared its top recommendations, including HDFC Bank and TVS Motor.
Geojit Financial Services has also published its list of top stock bets for Samvat 2082. The list includes companies expected to gain from increased consumer spending during the festive season. It also reflects key trends in the Indian stock market, highlighting sectors likely to see higher activity.
Traders and investors are reviewing these recommendations as they plan their portfolios for the upcoming festival season. Analysts say such lists offer guidance on stocks with potential short-term gains during Diwali trading sessions.
SBI & Axis Bank: The Two Banking Picks
Geojit believes State Bank of India is well-positioned to sustain strong growth going forward, backed by banking automation and income diversification.
The brokerage firm believes the PSU bank's profitability will improve as the lender looks to expand its portfolio while maintaining superior loan quality.
Axis Bank, on the other hand, is Geojit's preferred pick among private lenders, with the brokerage firm highlighting the bank's attractive valuation and ecosystem expansion.
Infosys: IT Contrarian Play
Geojit has picked Infosys as its top Diwali bet in the struggling IT sector, as the stock is trading at a discount to its long-term average.
The brokerage expects Infosys' margins to stabilise, which could be coupled with cost control, automation and AI-driven services.
Geojit also notes that the recent buyback signals management confidence, thus adding to the shareholder value.
HUL, Tata Consumer & Maruti Suzuki: GST Cut Beneficiaries
Hindustan Unilever is Geojit's preferred pick in the FMCG pack, with the firm expecting the company to benefit from premiumisation, pickup in rural spends and tax cut benefits.
This comes even at a time when HUL has hinted at a weaker September quarter due to GST cuts delaying customer purchases.
Tata Consumer Products is another FMCG company that Geojit is betting big on, especially due to its diversified product portfolio and expansion into new channels.
Maruti Suzuki, on the other hand, is the top bet in the automobile sector, with Geojit expecting the company to primarily benefit from the GST cuts that have significantly reduced the cost of its car prices.
Hero Motocorp is the other pick from the auto sector due to the company's new products and better cost management, coupled with Q2 volume growth which is highest in five quarters.
UltraTech, HG Infra: Structural Plays
Geojit Financial Services has also picked UltraTech Cement as its top structural play and expects the company to benefit from the positive cement demand outlook.
Geojit also notes UltraTech's strategic investment in new capacities and their performance. Keeping that in mind, the brokerage expects UltraTech to do well in Samvat 2082.
H.G. Infra is an interesting pick for Geojit Financial Services. It is the company with the lowest market capitalisation on the list, but the brokerage believes the company's strong order book - at Rs 14,656 crore - and strong execution could be driving factors behind its growth in Samvat 2082.
Other Notable Picks
Some of the other notable Diwali stock picks for Geojit includes Suzlon Energy, which has a strong order book and clear growth visibility.
Through Can Fin Homes and Brigade Enterprises, Geojit is betting big on India's housing play.