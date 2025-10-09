Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: Suzlon Energy, SBI, Infosys, Maruti Among Geojit’s Top Bets For Samvat 2082

With Diwali 2025 approaching, traders are preparing for the Muhurat trading session. Brokerages have released their stock picks for Samvat 2082.

On Wednesday, SBI Securities shared its top recommendations, including HDFC Bank and TVS Motor.

Geojit Financial Services has also published its list of top stock bets for Samvat 2082. The list includes companies expected to gain from increased consumer spending during the festive season. It also reflects key trends in the Indian stock market, highlighting sectors likely to see higher activity.

Traders and investors are reviewing these recommendations as they plan their portfolios for the upcoming festival season. Analysts say such lists offer guidance on stocks with potential short-term gains during Diwali trading sessions.