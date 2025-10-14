Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: HDFC, Kaynes Tech, L&T, Allied Blenders Among ICICI's Bets For Samvat 2082

As India gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, leading brokerages are lighting up investor sentiment with their top stock picks for the new Samvat year.

ICICI Securities Ltd. has unveiled its list of preferred stocks for Muhurat trading 2025, identifying quality names across banking, manufacturing, engineering, technology, and consumer sectors that are poised to benefit from India’s improving macroeconomic landscape.

The past Samvat year was marked by volatility and consolidation, with the Nifty hovering around the 25,000 mark amid global uncertainty — from geopolitical tensions to tariff wars and leadership changes across major economies.

On the domestic front, however, the picture brightened: inflation dipped below 3%, the fiscal deficit stayed contained, GDP growth remained healthy at around 7%, and the RBI initiated a rate-cut cycle, lowering policy rates by 100 basis points during CY25. With the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms and the potential for a US-India trade deal, analysts see renewed momentum in consumption, manufacturing, and earnings growth.

ICICI Securities expects corporate earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12% over FY25–27, and projects the Nifty to reach 27,000 by next Diwali, supported by double-digit earnings growth resuming from fiscal 2027 onwards.