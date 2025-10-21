Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, NSDL, Unimech Aerospace In Focus Ahead Of Diwali Muhurat Trading
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours.
State Bank of India, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. and National Securities Depository Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Stocks In News
Precision Wires: The Company approves allotment of 27.7 lakh shares at issue price of Rs.151 per share to non-promoter group.
Saraswati Commercial: The company completes payment of remaining 75% of consideration amounting to Rs 22.7 crore towards convertible warrants. Acquires stake in Precision wires via convertible warrants.
SBI: The Company raises Rs 7,500 crore via non-convertible tier-two bonds.
NSDL: The company gets advised from SEBI to comply with non-monetary terms, remit settlement amount of Rs.15.6 crore within 30 days. SEBI had observed non-compliances during inspection conducted in financial year 2024.
Unimech Aerospace: The company commissions two new manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.
CRISIL: The company updates on integral IQ and saw traction and wins in buy-side solutions, both global businesses added new logos. Crisil Intelligence sees traction in data analytics, consulting, credit and risk solutions segments
Marathon Nextgen: The company launches project in JV with Adani Realty. Estimates gross development Value of Rs 3,400 crore.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Geojit Financial Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Total Income is up 12.8% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 153 crore.
Net Profit down 19.2% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore.