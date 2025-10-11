Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: JSW Energy, Coforge, Among Axis Direct's Top Bets For Samvat 2082

Diwali, the festival of lights, is upon us and with that comes top Indian stock picks for Samvat 2028 by leading brokerages.

Axis Direct Ltd. on Friday released a list for its preferred stocks ahead of Muhurat trading on the basis of the following themes:

Private banks as a play on the uptick in the credit growth cycle.

Discretionary consumption plays via Hotels, Auto Ancillary, and Retail stationary.

Play in the value chain of the Power sector with capacity expansion and investment in the transmission sector.

Export recovery play in Indian Midcap IT companies.

Asset-light Hub and spoke play in the Hospital sector.

Accordingly, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd. , JSW Energy Ltd., Coforge Ltd., DOMs Industries Ltd., Chalet Hotel Ltd., Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd., Minda Corp Ltd., and KEC International Ltd. emerged as the top bets for Mahurat trading. Here is a break down for some of the stocks as to why the brokerage picked them —