Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: JSW Energy, Coforge, Among Axis Direct's Top Bets For Samvat 2082
Axis Direct Ltd. on Friday released a list for its preferred stocks ahead of Muhurat trading.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is upon us and with that comes top Indian stock picks for Samvat 2028 by leading brokerages.
Axis Direct Ltd. on Friday released a list for its preferred stocks ahead of Muhurat trading on the basis of the following themes:
Private banks as a play on the uptick in the credit growth cycle.
Discretionary consumption plays via Hotels, Auto Ancillary, and Retail stationary.
Play in the value chain of the Power sector with capacity expansion and investment in the transmission sector.
Export recovery play in Indian Midcap IT companies.
Asset-light Hub and spoke play in the Hospital sector.
Accordingly, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd. , JSW Energy Ltd., Coforge Ltd., DOMs Industries Ltd., Chalet Hotel Ltd., Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd., Minda Corp Ltd., and KEC International Ltd. emerged as the top bets for Mahurat trading. Here is a break down for some of the stocks as to why the brokerage picked them —
Rainbow Children's Medicare
Leadership in Paediatric and Neonatal Care: It is India's largest multi-speciality paediatric and perinatal hospital chain, built on clinical excellence, with a strong focus on complex paediatric specialities, and it operates an integrated mother-and-child ecosystem.
Scalable Growth: It uses an asset-light hub-and-spoke model that maximises referral synergies and supports rapid, capital-efficient geographic expansion, targeting a 1.5x increase in bed capacity over the next three years.
Strong Financials: It has a debt-free balance sheet (obligations limited to leases) and is expected to generate strong Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) to self-fund growth and strategic M&A.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
According to Axis Direct, the bank is expected to deliver 17% CAGR credit growth over FY25-28, focusing on high-yielding unsecured segments. Net Interest Margins are forecasted to improve to 4.9-5% over FY27-28E due to better credit mix and deposit repricing. Credit costs are expected to taper sequentially as stress in unsecured portfolios has peaked.
Federal Bank
The brokerage expects it to deliver 16% CAGR credit growth over FY25-28E, accelerating growth in higher-yielding unsecured retail segments. Net Interest Margins (NIMs) are projected to bottom out in Q2FY26 and improve thereafter.
JSW Energy
The rationale for JSW Energy is driven by aggressive capacity expansion, targeting 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY 2030.
KEC International
A healthy order book of Rs 34,409 crore (as of June 30, 2025) provides strong revenue growth visibility for the next 18-24 months. It has a substantial tender pipeline of Rs 1,80,000 crore, ensuring healthy order intake in the foreseeable future.
Coforge
The brokerage said that a strategic merger with Cigniti Technologies is expected to enhance end-to-end IT delivery by integrating world-class QA/testing capabilities, supporting long-term revenue growth.
Apart from these DOMs Industries, Chalet Hotels, Minda Corporation are the other notable picks for Axis Direct based on criteria like GST rate cut boost on stationery, portfolio diversification, and premiumisation and technology integration respectively.